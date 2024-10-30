What is TikTok’s subway surfing trend? Viral trend explained after teens die

Thrill-seeking young kids and teens are catching rides on top of moving trains in the social media trend dubbed “subway surfing” – an ode to the mobile game.

On October 23, 13-year-old Adolfo Sanabria Sorzano died after he attempted the subway surfing challenge in Queens, New York.

Just days later in the same area, on October 27, a 13-year-old girl named Krystel Romero died after participating in the social media trend, while her friend was rushed to hospital.

The trend has gone so far that one parent even tried suing the platform after her son died trying the viral subway surfing trend in 2023.

Dangerous ‘subway surfing’ trend explained

Subway surfing, sometimes called train surfing, is the act of riding on top or outside of a moving train. It’s extremely risky and can result in falling, getting electrocuted, or severing limbs.

The trend is a real-life imitation of the popular game Subway Surfers, where characters run on top of rapidly moving trains to collect coins and other surprises.

In 2023, there were four fatalities due to suspected subway surfing in New York City, compared to five total fatalities between 2018 and 2022, the Metropolitan Transit Authority reported. This resulted in over 10,000 videos and photos related to subway surfing being taken down from social media.

MTA said the number of reports of kids subway surfing quadrupled since 2021 from 206 to 928.

Due to the increasing numbers, NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Joseph Gulotta stated that the city is implementing drones to safeguard the issue.

“We have a drone program that is on that J line, on that 7 line, where [we] predominantly see it,” Gulotta said. “We’re hitting social media hard. We’re putting out videos with parents. We’re showing the effects that this has on it.”

Following the death of Krystel Romero, Mayor Eric Adams also commented on the “dangerous trend” and said the city is working diligently to end the subway surfing challenge.

“Heartbroken to hear that subway surfing – and the pursuit of social media clout – has stolen another life,” Adams said. “We are doing everything we can to raise awareness against this dangerous trend, but we need all New Yorkers – and our social media companies to do their part, too. No post is worth your future.”

This is just the latest TikTok craze being warned against by experts as dozens of trends have been deemed too dangerous.