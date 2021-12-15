Soulja Boy threatens to sue Twitch for banning him with “no explanation”

Twitch streamer and famous musician DeAndre Cortez Way, better known as Soulja Boy, is threatening to sue the Amazon-owned platform after being banned twice in one day.

Rapper Soulja Boy has become one of the most entertaining streamers on Twitch, either playing games or talking with his chat. His hyper personality has captivated audiences, but sadly, he’s been absent from streaming for five days now.

On December 10, the artist was banned from Twitch and then unbanned a mere five minutes later. However, four hours after that, he was suspended yet again and this time, his ban is still in place.

Now, he’s threatening to sue Twitch and claims they haven’t provided a reason why he was banned to begin with.

I can’t believe twitch can just ban you without any proof or explanation. This doesn’t feel right. I gotta sue these people — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) December 15, 2021

Soulja Boy vs Twitch

On December 15, the streamer took to Twitter to voice his frustration with Twitch, accusing the site of “racism” in the process.

“I can’t believe Twitch can just ban you without any proof or explanation. This doesn’t feel right. I gotta sue these people,” he said in one tweet. “If y’all don’t give me my account back I’m taking y’all to court.”

If y’all don’t give me my account back I’m taking y’all to court @Twitch @TwitchSupport — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) December 15, 2021

The posts continued, with the artist asking who the CEO of Twitch was before reaffirming his intent to potentially sue the platform.

“I need the best lawyer money can buy. DM me, I got millions. I wanna sue Twitch. I feel like they [are] racist. They ban me without [any] explanation I will not stand for this,” he remarked.

I need the best lawyer money can buy dm me I got millions I wanna sue twitch I feel like they racist they ban me without no explanation I will not stand for this — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) December 15, 2021

Soulja Boy isn’t the only streamer taking Twitch to court over a ban. Back in August, Dr Disrespect said he plans on suing the site after learning why he was mysteriously permanently banned in the summer of 2020.

Whether or not the rapper goes through with his plans to sue are unclear, nor is there any indication on how long Twitch has suspended him for.