Tech

This Kindle alternative has key feature Amazon is desperately missing

Dylan Horetski
Kobo Libra Colour on a bedKobo

E-book-focused company Kobo has finally revealed its first-ever devices using color e-ink, and they’re gorgeous.

Ever since Amazon’s Kindle devices began taking off in popularity, other companies have created high-quality alternatives for those looking for other options.

Kobo is one of them, and the company has finally revealed its first-ever lineup of devices that are using a color e-ink screen.

The company shared the new devices in a press release on April 10, 2024, including a Kindle Scribe competitor.

“We are pleased to be the first global ebook platform to offer affordable color eReaders, bringing both your books and our bookstore to life with a beautiful spectrum of gentle hues. It’s everything you love about print, with all the benefits of e-reading,” said Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo.

Kobo’s flagship device, the Libra Colour, comes in at $219 with its 7″ color e-ink screen that the company is marketing towards journalers, note-takers, and booktok’ers.

It doesn’t come with the stylus, however, so you’ll have to shell out another $70 before you can write on the screen. The Libra Colour looks wonderful to use though, with a slightly curved edge that features two page turn buttons.

For those on a budget, the Clara Colour, comes with a slightly smaller 6″ color e-ink screen with no page turn buttons as well as no support for the Kobo Stylus.

They both look gorgeous, and seeing color e-ink screens make their way into a more mainstream device is a welcome upgrade for readers, comic book lovers, and more.

Check out the Kobo Colour

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
iPad Pro with an Apple pencil on top it
Tech
These 5 rumored OLED iPad Pro features have us excited
Anurag Singh
Photo of a DualSense controller sitting on a PS5, with another DualSense on the left-hand side.
Tech
How to setup PS5 game sharing
Rosalie Newcombe
LG OLED TV
Tech
Flagship conundrum: Is it best to buy last year’s flagship TV?
Jitendra Soni
Vision Pro Apple
Tech
Apple Vision Pro is causing black eyes & more
Anurag Singh

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.