Readers on TikTok can now link their favorite book to videos, but there’s a catch

Members of BookTok will now be able to link whatever they’re currently reading to the video they’re recording, but there’s a catch.

With over 77 billion views, it’s clear that TikTokers love to share their latest book — whether it’s something they’re reading or writing.

The popular community has gained so much popularity that popular stores like Barnes & Noble and Books A Million have even curated sections in their stores of books shared within the community.

TikTok has announced a new feature for the community that will allow them to share their favorite books within the video.

TikTok launches new #BookTok feature

Revealed in their latest blog post, TikTok has partnered with popular book publishing service Penguin Random House to give users the ability to link their favorite books in their videos.

Users will only be able to link books that are published by Penguin Random House but will redirect readers to a dedicated page with details about the book as well as other videos that have linked the same title.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

The feature has begun rolling out to users in the US and UK already, and BookTokers can access the feature by clicking “Add link” and searching for “book” before uploading their video.

TikTok reacts to new book link feature

Fans quickly took to the comments on Penguin Random House’s video to share their delight.

One user replied: “LOVE! need to shuffle through all the booktoks I’ve saved over the years!”

“I’m honestly shocked something like this hasn’t happened sooner. Lol LOVE it!!,” another commented.

A third user commented: “I cannot WAIT to do this for all my books!!! Amazing innovation.”