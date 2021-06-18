Streamer slams Twitch for banning “booty” emote while allowing new ASMR meta

A streamer is calling out Twitch’s hypocrisy for allowing a controversial new ASMR meta while banning an emote featuring a “booty” from her channel.

Twitch’s new ASMR and legging streams have taken the platform by storm in recent weeks. In it, female streamers lie in what is considered by many to be sexualized positions while they lick their microphones.

Just like with the hot tub meta before it, which ended up resulting in the creation of a new category on the site, streamers are accusing Twitch of double standards for what is and isn’t allowed.

On June 17, streamer Mushu called out the site for removing an emote on her channel featuring a monster’s “booty.”

A story in 2 parts

Like I don't give a damn what you stream, but HAVE THE SAME RULES FOR EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/jP9edAt9EP — Mushu (@mushu_la) June 17, 2021

Taking to Twitter, she posted an email she received from the Partner Conduct team, explaining how her emote had been reported for breaking the Terms of Service and Community Guidelines.

Alongside the email, she uploaded a photo of Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa showing off her backside while licking a microphone to point out the double standards.

“A story in two parts,” she captioned. “Like I don’t give a damn what you stream, but have the same rules for everyone!”

I asked support and got auto “fuck off” reply “the reason had to be stated in the email.” 🙂 — Mushu (@mushu_la) June 18, 2021

Additionally, when she reached out to Twitch for more reasons why her emote wasn’t allowed, she was stonewalled.

“I asked support and got auto ‘f**k off’ reply ‘the reason had to be stated in the email,’” she explained.

It should be noted, however, that Mushu made it clear she wasn’t targeting Amouranth specifically but was using her to prove a point.

it's not about Amouranth lol — Mushu (@mushu_la) June 17, 2021

“It’s not about Amouranth,” she insisted when replying to a fan suggesting everyone mass report her channel.

This isn’t the first time that Twitch banning emotes has caused controversy. As Dexerto previously reported, a streamer’s emote of Winnie the Pooh in a hot tub while wearing a bikini was removed by Twitch despite hot tub streams being at their peak popularity.

So far, the site has remained quiet on the whole ASMR meta, but given how the hot tub category was created to better cater to advertisers, it will be interesting to see how things develop.