Streamer Mira hits out at Twitch over ban for attire: “Discriminating women’s bodies”

Twitch streamer Mira has been banned from the platform for the second time in 2022. This time, she says the ban was because her clothing was too revealing, and that the ban ‘discriminates’ against female bodies.

Mira was banned back in March, with the exact ban reason unconfirmed, but she argued it was because she is Russian and so “was born in the wrong country.”

This ban in March followed a previous suspension in October 2021 for nudity rules, which Mira criticized as a “double standard.”

Banned once again, Mira has again criticized Twitch’s decision, arguing that it “is re-enforcing misogynistic system discriminating women’s bodies.”

Twitch: Mira Mira was banned from Twitch following the stream.

Mira responds to Twitch ban

Following her account being suspended on December 19, Mira did not show the ban notification from Twitch, which is the only way to confirm the exact community guidelines violation.

Mira did clarify, though, that it was because her “nipples” were visible through her shirt. This would violate Twitch’s nudity and attire rules, which specifically state: “We do not permit the visible outline of genitals, even when covered” and “For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples.”

Mira said: “If men are allowed to have nipples poke through a shirt, then women should be too. If I choose to wear socially appropriate clothing without underwear for comfort, @Twitch staff shouldn’t ban my channel for it.”

Twitch’s guidelines do specify that the policy only applies to those who present as women.

Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

The length of Mira’s ban is unconfirmed. While some can be as short as 24 hours, multiple bans will often lead to longer and longer suspensions, with the most severe being an indefinite ban.