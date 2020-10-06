 EsfandTV in hysterics as The Office hijacks stream with perfect timing - Dexerto
EsfandTV in hysterics as The Office hijacks stream with perfect timing

Published: 6/Oct/2020 18:16

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/EsfandTV/NBC

Esfand

Twitch streamer EsfandTV had his broadcast brilliantly interrupted in the best way possible by Michael Scott from The Office.

During an October 5 stream, the Twitch star started watching a new video by YouTube music sensation Albert ‘sleightlymusical’ Chang.

The video, titled “hey it’s been a while,” features Chang explaining what he’s been up to after his public breakup with Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki after being unfaithful to her.

At one point during the humorous video, Chang explains how he couldn’t get a dog because his landlord wouldn’t allow it, so he did the “next best thing” and got some yeast.

After discussing how he raised the yeast, gave it baths, and took it for walks, Chang jumped tone drastically and revealed how he could “eat him” and plunged a fork into the jar.

Hilariously, while Esfand was watching the video, at this exact moment, the streamer’s broadcast started playing the infamous Michael Scott “God no” voice line from The Office.

The sound clip is from the ninth episode of season five “Frame Toby” where Michael Scott’s most-hated coworker Toby returns to the show and starts angrily yelling “no” over and over.

The perfectly-timed voice line left Esfand in hysterics as he laughed so hard he found himself rolling back in his chair trying to catch his breath.

Even moments later, he was still at a loss from words and reeling from the well-timed Twitch alert as his hand covered his mouth in an effort to cleanse his case of the giggles.

Michael Scott before yelling no
NBC
This scene from The Office is very iconic.

Esfand’s chat was pretty impressed too, with many users spamming “timing” and “omegalul” – a sign that it was greatly received for those watching live.

It’s not every day that the timing on Twitch works out so great, but this was one instance that probably won’t be topped for some time.

Dellor shocked as Twitch finally unbans him after over a year

Published: 7/Oct/2020 14:54

by Calum Patterson
Twitch

Dellor Twitch

After just over one year following his permanent ban from Twitch, dellor’s channel has been reinstated on the platform. The former Overwatch pro now says it’s his “second chance.”

Matt ‘dellor’ Vaughn has had a turbulent streaming career – he was dropped from his Overwatch team, Toronto Esports, after a racist outburst, effectively ending his career as a pro player.

Then, in 2019, he was banned from Twitch after telling his female teammate in Apex Legends to “cook a sandwich.” This ban originally earned him an indefinite suspension, before it was reduced to 30 days.

Upon his return however, his partnership had been revoked, leaving him without a sub button, seriously impacting his income. Then, in October 2019, dellor was “banned indefinitely for “self-harm” for breaking a keyboard on stream.”

Dellor streaming on Twitch

This ban prompted the hashtag #freedellor on Twitter, as fans thought the permanent ban was harsh. But, Twitch kept firm, and dellor eventually moved to streaming on YouTube instead.

He pleaded with Twitch to allow him back onto the platform on a handful of occasions. Finally, on October 6, seemingly out of the blue, dellor’s channel was reinstated, and his ban lifted.

“I had given up all hope,” dellor said on Twitter. “After everything I have said about them, Twitch actually unbanned me.”

His channel, complete with over 550,000 followers (and likely more as Twitch rebuilds the follow count after a suspension), is fully intact.

This doesn’t mean though that he will necessarily return to streaming on Twitch though. Being unbanned on the platform at least means he is able to play with friends who are streaming on Twitch themselves.

He is still not partnered on the platform and does not have a subscribe button. He will still be able to earn money through donations, but to access subscriptions or bits will need to become a Twitch affiliate.

However, if he wants to become a partner again, it would mean stopping his YouTube streams altogether, where he has now built up a following since his time away from Twitch.