How to play Overwatch for free on Nintendo Switch - Dexerto

How to play Overwatch for free on Nintendo Switch

Published: 6/Oct/2020 20:25 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 20:29

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch Nintendo Switch
Blizzard Entertainment/Nintendo

Overwatch will finally be going free to play – sort of – on the Nintendo Switch for a limited time, and the available dates could be a hint about the game’s Halloween Terror 2020 event.

Overwatch finally made it to Nintendo’s latest system in 2019, and while the port hasn’t seen as big a player base as PC or other consoles, finding a game still doesn’t take long at all.

In an effort to get more people playing on the Switch, and playing Overwatch in general, Blizzard will be making the game free to play for Nintendo Switch Online members from October 13 to 20.

If you’re a Nintendo fan or a regular Switch gamer, chances are you’ll have a subscription to the online service already – but if you’re not, there is a way to play Overwatch for free without paying the $3.99 fee.

Nintendo Switch Online, as we said, does require a paid subscription. However, if you’re not already signed up, you can get a 7-day free trial, which will cover the exact amount of time that Overwatch is free to play.

When the game has gone temporarily free to play on PC or other consoles, it’s been limited to Quick Play and limits players to a certain level cap. However, Nintendo does say in their tweet that we’ll be able to “experience the full version,” so we should be able to hop into Competitive, as well.

How to play Overwatch for free on Nintendo Switch

  1. Go to the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.
  2. Sign up for the 7-day free trial of Switch Online (if you don’t have a subscription already).
  3. Download Overwatch for free (starting Oct 13.) & jump into a game.
  4. Remember to cancel your subscription – if you don’t want to pay – before the 7-day trial is up.
Ashe leads her team on Rialto
Blizzard Entertainment
Grouping up with friends to dominate ranked on Switch has never been easier.

The promotion, interestingly enough, begins almost a year to the day after Overwatch first came out on the Switch – October 15, 2020 – but there could be more with the date than just that coincidence.

It’s currently October, which means we’re all waiting patiently for Halloween Terror to kick off and to take a look at all of the new skins that will come with it.

The 13th would make sense as a start date for the fan-favorite seasonal event, and it’s also a Tuesday, which is one of the days Overwatch devs like to push out updates, too.

Call of Duty

AS VAL and SP-R 208 nerfs coming to Warzone & Modern Warfare

Published: 7/Oct/2020 15:55

by Matt Porter
Warzone player using the SPR-208 sniper rifle.
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare Warzone

Infinity Ward have confirmed that they are in the process of releasing a patch that will nerf Season 6’s AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, which have been causing major issues for players on both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone.

Call of Duty fans are always eager for new weapons to be added to Warzone with the release of a new season, helping keep the ultra-popular battle royale mode fresh and exciting for those who regularly jump into Verdansk in search of victories.

Adding new weapons isn’t always easy though, as making sure they are balanced and fair can prove to be tricky. You don’t know how they will truly perform until they are in the hands of the massive Call of Duty player base, and often need to be adjusted afterward to bring them in line with the other guns.

Season 6’s new weapons have proved to particularly problematic though, with the SP-R 208’s speed, power and accuracy as a sniper rifle allowing anyone to become a one-shot killing machine. While the AS VAL has been shooting through unlimited surfaces, thanks to then 10 round mag attachment that sees it slam through six walls with ease on maps like St. Petrograd.

Unsurprisingly, Warzone and Modern Warfare fans aren’t particularly happy about the new weapons, which can make it impossible to avoid death while taking cover or make you an easy target for snipers.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward have been listening to the complaints, and a fix is on the way to get these problems ironed out for what is likely to be the final Modern Warfare in-game season.

In a tweet sent out by Infinity Ward‘s Senior Communications Manager Ashton Williams, not only are the developers intent on balancing the weapons, but they have already created the updates required and are testing them ahead of release.

“We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208,” it reads. “Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible.”

While the fix is on the way, Williams didn’t go as far as giving a confirmed release date for the patch. These things can often be delayed due to other bugs cropping up as a result of the fix, so Infinity Ward will want to make sure that nothing else breaks because of it during thier testing phase.

At least a fix is on the way though, and soon you’ll be able to take cover behind walls safe in the knowledge that you aren’t about to get destroyed by someone with AS VAL aimed right where you’re hiding.

