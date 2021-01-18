 How to get your 2020 Twitch Recap: A simple guide - Dexerto
How to get your 2020 Twitch Recap: A simple guide

Published: 18/Jan/2021 10:20

by Connor Bennett
Ninja and xQc with the twitch logo
Twitch/Ninja/xQc

Twitch has been rolling out 2020 recaps for both viewers and streamers, letting you see who you watched the most, and if you streamed, how many total viewers you racked up. So, here’s how you can get ahold of yours. 

Over the last few years, services like Spotify and Apple Music have started to give users a recap of their year – showing off who they listened to, how many hours they spent on the app, and also adding a few recommendations for the following year.

Users of other platforms have called for similar things, so they can see just how much time they’ve spent watching videos, listening to music, and even playing games.

Twitch is one of those platforms that has followed suit, giving both viewers and streamers a recap of their 2020 on the platform – including who they watched the most, how many messages they sent in chats, and what their favorite emote to spam was. 

xQc Twitch Clip Recap 2020 Chat
Twitch / xQcOW
xQc showed off his 2020 Twitch Recap numbers and explained that they aren’t accurate.

To get your hands on your own, account-specific recap – whether you streamed or just watched along with Twitch chat – you don’t have to jump through many hurdles.

Just make sure that the email address you use on your Twitch account is active and can receive emails. If that’s all sorted, then, you’ll get an email from Twitch delivering your stats. 

If you think you’ve already got an email and might have missed it, then simply go into your email inbox and search either your Twitch username or 2020 Twitch recap. It should be there. Also, make sure to check your spam inbox, it might have gotten lost along the way and ended up in there.

That’s all there is to it, really. You don’t have to go to any new website and opt into anything special, just make sure that the email account linked to your Twitch is able to receive emails.

Of course, as nice as it is to see which streamers you’ve wasted far too much time watching, some content creators aren’t happy. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel pointed out that the stats are skewed, and his case ruined altogether, for some streamers because of bots.

Fortnite

Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit & Lachlan assemble for historic Fortnite Icon stream

Published: 18/Jan/2021 6:38

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Icon Series skins
Epic Games

Ninja, Loserfruit, Lachlan, and TheGrefg are the mega popular streamers behind Fortnite’s first batch of Icon Series skins and all four of them just grouped up for a historic livestream.

January 16 marked the reveal of Fortnite’s first Icon Series skin. Ninja kicked things off with the new line of streamer-based skins. Fans had been eager to play as their favorite personalities in-game for years, and the Icon Series would pave the way for just that.

Loserfuit came next in June 2020. Followed by Lachlan in November 2020 and most recently, Grefg in January 2021. With all four now out in the wild, the streamers responsible all joined forces for a history Fortnite session.

Grefg and Ninja were the first two in the lobby.

“It was your free day right?” Grefg asked Ninja, who wasn’t intending to go live on January 17. “Correct,” Ninja responded. “But I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.”

Both Lachlan and Loserfruit had to make some sacrifices for the special moment as well. They were both playing from Australia on 220 ping but were more than happy to do so for the huge occasion.

All four players dropped into their first match wearing their respective Icon Series skins. It marked the first time in Fortnite history that they were all in the same lobby, let alone on the same team.

“Alright guys, this is an ‘iconic’ moment,” Ninja said as all four icons gathered to heal up. “Everyone has their own skin,” Lachlan followed up. “That’s crazy to think about.” 

Collectively the squad boasts over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, with millions more supporting them across Twitch, Twitter, and other platforms. It’s undeniably one of the biggest powerhouse teams to ever drop into a game of Fortnite.

Naturally, their first game together was an emphatic win.

Not only did they get the victory with ease, but they even taunted their final enemy. Boxing the last player in and emoting at the same time to add insult to injury.

Given the time zone differences and the ping difference between them, it’s likely this is a one-off spectacle.

When future Icon Series skins are added, we could see new star-studded quads joining forces. But for now, this will go down as the most iconic Fortnite team yet.