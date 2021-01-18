How to get your 2020 Twitch Recap: A simple guide - Dexerto

Twitch has been rolling out 2020 recaps for both viewers and streamers, letting you see who you watched the most, and if you streamed, how many total viewers you racked up. So, here’s how you can get ahold of yours.

Over the last few years, services like Spotify and Apple Music have started to give users a recap of their year – showing off who they listened to, how many hours they spent on the app, and also adding a few recommendations for the following year.

Users of other platforms have called for similar things, so they can see just how much time they’ve spent watching videos, listening to music, and even playing games.

Twitch is one of those platforms that has followed suit, giving both viewers and streamers a recap of their 2020 on the platform – including who they watched the most, how many messages they sent in chats, and what their favorite emote to spam was.

To get your hands on your own, account-specific recap – whether you streamed or just watched along with Twitch chat – you don’t have to jump through many hurdles.

Read More: Sykkuno announces streaming return

Just make sure that the email address you use on your Twitch account is active and can receive emails. If that’s all sorted, then, you’ll get an email from Twitch delivering your stats.

If you think you’ve already got an email and might have missed it, then simply go into your email inbox and search either your Twitch username or 2020 Twitch recap. It should be there. Also, make sure to check your spam inbox, it might have gotten lost along the way and ended up in there.

If you haven’t gotten your Twitch Recap yet, it’s because we’re saving the best for last. Emails are rolling out throughout the day, so it'll hit your inbox soon. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 15, 2021

That’s all there is to it, really. You don’t have to go to any new website and opt into anything special, just make sure that the email account linked to your Twitch is able to receive emails.

Read More: How to clip and download Twitch clips

Of course, as nice as it is to see which streamers you’ve wasted far too much time watching, some content creators aren’t happy. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel pointed out that the stats are skewed, and his case ruined altogether, for some streamers because of bots.