Twitch streamer Ryiino banned from Kick after sending inappropriate messages to minor

Streaming platform Kick has banned Ryiino after the Twitch streamer admitted to sending inappropriate messages requesting explicit images to a minor.

On June 11, Twitter user SkipToLauren accused Ryiino of sending her inappropriate messages despite her only being 17 years old. A day later, Ryiino later admitted he “made a horrible mistake” and apologized.

Lauren received praise for having the bravery to call out Ryiino, and Team Limit has since dropped the streamer.

Now Kick has also taken action, banning Ryiino from streaming on its platform.

Ryiino banned from Kick after messaging minor

Ryiino, who was also a streamer on Twitch, has been banned from Kick after he admitted to sending inappropriate messages soliciting explicit images from a 17-year-old.

Kick’s announcement that Ryiino has been banned was shared by platform affiliate Clutch Lux. The ban was verified on June 13, two days after Ryiino was initially accused.

Lux tweeted: “@KickStreaming has officially removed Ryiino from the platform after being exposed earlier this week for sending, soliciting, and paying for sexual photos of an underage minor.”

Unlike Kick, Twitch has yet to ban Ryiino at the time of writing, which Lux was eager to point out: “@Twitch has yet to remove Ryinno from their platform or drop him as a partner… this speaks volumes for the platform!”

Kick’s decision to ban Ryiino follows the streamer’s admittance of guilt. Responding in his own official Discord, he labeled the message a “horrible mistake,” and apologized to any fans he has disappointed. This message was later removed and Ryiino has since wiped his social accounts.

He announced that he would be taking a step back from streaming indefinitely, unsure if he will ever come back. The axed Kick streamer has also said he will to take time to reflect and get his life in order before considering a return.

Kick has been undergoing a period of impressive growth following a series of unpopular decisions from Twitch. Its canceled proposal to heavily restrict branded content was especially controversial.

It has seen huge personalities like Ninja try out the platform while content creators like Adin Ross have signed huge deals to stream exclusively on Kick.