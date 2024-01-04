Stanley tumbler fan faces backlash for laminating Target product label

A fan of the viral Stanley insulated mugs is facing scrutiny after preserving the product’s label from Target by laminating it and sticking it back on the cup.

Stanley cups are all the rage right now — to the point where folks are literally jumping over counters and stealing them or standing in long lines before stores even open to get their hands on one of the coveted vessels.

The Stanley brand insulated mugs recently had a few collaborations that are going viral on social media… namely, their Winter Pink cup at Target Starbucks locations and Target’s own Valentine’s collaboration.

In fact, the cups became so popular that Target had to put a purchase limit on the pink cups. But in spite of the store’s best efforts, it doesn’t look like Stanley cup fever is dying down anytime soon.

TikTok: kaitlinsondae

In fact, one fan of the brand is going viral on Instagram for their choice to preserve the mug’s product label from Target, and it’s leaving quite a few commenters perplexed.

Stanley cup fan laminates Target label: “This is getting out of hand”

Instagram user ‘world_of_magical_mugs’ uploaded a video on January 3 showing how they removed and laminated the product label wrapped around their pink Stanley cup, then glued it back onto the mug.

After their work was done, it looked as though they’d just purchased the mug from Target. “The Valentine’s label on the Cosmo Pink tumbler was so cute, I had to get it laminated,” they explained. “For me, it’s part of the cup and I didn’t want to have it ruined when I washed it.”

Despite their reasoning, quite a few viewers were left confused and gobsmacked at the lengths fans of the Stanley cups are going to flex their highly-coveted products.

“This is getting out of hand,” one commenter wrote.

“This is like leaving the Stock X tags on shoes lol,” yet another said.

“Should have just left it in the Amazon box,” another user replied.

However, many others are in support of the user’s choice to preserve the label, with one writing, “Cute! Do what makes you happy.”

“I’m a sucker for packaging, so I totally get it,” another said.

This is just the latest drama to unfold around the Stanley cups after a woman came under fire for complaining her husband had bought her the “wrong” cup from the viral brand.