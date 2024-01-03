Wife slammed for complaining husband bought ‘wrong’ Stanley cup for Christmas

A woman is facing backlash on TikTok after complaining that her husband bought her the ‘wrong’ Stanley cup for Christmas.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you have probably seen the colorful Stanley cups that have been going viral on TikTok and multiple other social media apps lately.

The tall insulated tumbler is undoubtedly on most girls’ holiday wishlists thanks to its sleek design, color combos and flexible straw. In fact, it’s so popular that the Stanley Valentine’s collection recently sold out within minutes in several Target locations.

But while it might be all over social media, one woman received quite the surprise when she asked for a “big” Stanley cup as a Christmas gift.

Woman complains about Stanley cup her husband bought her

In a short clip, TikToker ereatwithme_mke filmed her tumbler, which was a dark, forest green bottle with a silver handle and a metal cap on it for serving hot drinks on the go. A voiceover of someone sobbing is played in the background.

The disappointed woman also showed herself crying in the flask’s reflection as she zoomed in on the Stanley. “I am so honored to be projected on the Burj Khalifa,” she wrote in the caption.

Many TikTok users took to the comments to slam the woman for her reaction to the original Stanley cup her husband gifted her, as they didn’t see any issues with it.

“Is that not a big Stanley? how big is the big one if that’s not it??” one person wrote. “It will last decades.. appreciate it,” another said.

“Even if this is a joke it makes me so sad. Your husband ACTUALLY got you what you wished for,” a third shared. “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit,” someone else added.

Others pointed out how durable the heavy thermos was. “My dad has his dad’s Stanley. It’s almost 100 yrs old and only last year did the inside cap need to be replaced,” one person commented. “That’s the original Stanley, the one that existed prior to the new trend,” another shared.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.