Where to buy Starbucks’ exclusive Winter Pink Stanley Cup

Starbucks is releasing yet another tumbler collab with Stanley, and this time it’s Winter Pink. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to get it.

Stanley’s are becoming more popular by the minute, as the company was projected to make $750 million in 2023 after the recent release of their 40-ounce Quencher.

Their insulated cups have done so well, that their Valentine’s Day collection sold out almost immediately at Target.

Luckily, Stanley fans are in for another exclusive drop, as Starbucks and Stanley have collaborated to release their Winter Pink Cup.

Starbucks has a purchase limit on exclusive Winter Pink Stanleys

Starbucks and Stanley just released their Winter Pink 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler in participating locations.

To buy their exclusive cup, dropped on January 3, 2024, Stanley fanatics can find them inside the Starbucks at Target.

Detail-wise, the Stanley Quencher is $49.95 and has a pink coat with sparkles. There is also a “Stanley X Starbucks” logo printed on the side.

However, most locations have a limit on how much one person may purchase, as Starbucks baristas are only putting a handful of the Winter Pink Stanley’s on their shelves at a time. This is also because many Starbucks have only been given a limited amount to sell.

Fortunately, some Starbucks are able to put an exclusive Stanley aside if asked ahead of time, but not all locations will do so.

As of now, the Winter Pink Stanley Cup is not sold online. However, it may be available on sites like eBay for a steeper price.