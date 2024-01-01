Target customers upset with sold out Stanley cups despite purchase limit

Target customers are expressing their discontent after the Stanley Valentine’s collection sold out in many locations.

After a woman’s Stanley cup defied the odds and remained the only unaffected item in her car that caught fire, the beverage holder gained a lot of attention.

So when their Valentine’s collection dropped at Target, customers were eager to buy the exclusive colored cups.

However, despite making a purchase limit, many Target’s sold out almost immediately, resulting in some very unhappy customers.

Target releases exclusive pink and red Stanley cups

Target released its Stanley Valentine’s Day collection on December 31. The exclusives include a two-pack of tumblers, stacking pints, and quencher H2.0 tumblers.

The cups come in both pink and red, making for the perfect gift for a special someone come Valentine’s Day.

Though Target regularly carries Stanley cups, the new collection was highly anticipated by customers, forcing Target to prepare for the launch by making a purchase limit of either one or two cups.

However, some locations sold out of the Valentine’s Day collection in minutes, upsetting many Stanley fans.

Customers who went to Target looking to buy a new V-Day cup commented on a viral video of the release, saying, “I wanted a red one so bad, my Target was sold out by 8:05.”

And, “My Target sold out within minutes. I got lucky this lady had an extra one and she closed her eyes and was like whoever grabs it can have it.”

Others said they had to wait in a “long line” before making a run for what was in stock.

Though the Stanley Valentine’s Day collection has received a lot of hype, there is no indication of when Target will restock the exclusive colors after having sold out.