Man jumps Starbucks counter to steal Stanley mug in chaotic viral TikTok

Chaos broke out at a Target Starbucks location when a man jumped over the counter in an attempt to steal a Winter Pink Stanley cup.

Stanley tumblers are all the rage right now — and Starbucks’ collaboration with the brand is raising the Stanley cup fever higher than ever.

Stanley’s insulated mugs have gone viral on TikTok, and even caused Target to put a purchase limit on the cups after their Valentine’s Day collaboration took over social media.

Now, Starbucks has released their latest collaboration with Stanley for a series of Winter Pink tumblers that can be purchased only at their Target locations.

These colorful cups have become so popular that they’re creating lines at Target stores as fans wait in long queues for a chance to snag one… But one man didn’t want to pay up.

Man jumps Starbucks counter to steal Stanley cup in chaotic video

In a clip that’s going viral online, a woman captured the moment a man jumped over the counter at a Target Starbucks in an attempt to steal a Stanley cup on January 3, 2024.

After struggling with security and other customers in a physical scuffle, the man walked out of the store with a cup alongside a young person who was seemingly with him.

Target staff said they would call law enforcement to deal with the issue, which left some customers in the store so shaken that they were crying.

In an unexpected turn of events, the man returned to the store to apparently return his stolen cup before walking out again, leaving commenters confused.

The incident was streamed live by TikTok user ‘RayahSunshine,’ and clips from her broadcast have now been posted all over the net. She spoke about the ordeal in a video uploaded shortly after the theft occurred, saying that some buyers had cut in line before the man jumped over the counter.

“The man got so agitated he hopped over the counter and attacked the employee for the cup,” she claimed. “There was a scuffle. Security came, he tried to grab a box and run out the door. His sister tried to grab my bag and run out the door.”

This is far from the only time Stanley cup fever has resulted in online outrage. A woman recently came under fire after complaining that her husband bought her the “wrong” Stanley cup in a TikTok that earned her quite a bit of backlash.