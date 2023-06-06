SSSniperWolf confirms breakup with Evan Sausage following cheating rumors

Popular YouTuber Lia ‘SSSniperWolf’ Shelesh has publicly addressed her relationship with long-time partner Evan Sausage for the first time since cheating and break-up rumors spread in 2022. She confirmed that they are no longer together after 9 years as a couple.

SSSniperWolf began dating Sausage in 2014, and they began uploading videos together on his channel as well as her own.

The pair were a duo from then on, but also the subject of countless memes, as fans and critics alike would suggest Sausage was punching above his weight with Shelesh.

Article continues after ad

Never acknowledging these jabs (until now), SSSniperWolf and Sausage rarely discussed their relationship, but never attempted to hide it either. In October 2022, a number of viral tweets claimed Sausage had cheated on Lia, but again, neither addressed it.

YouTube: EvanSausage SSSniperWold and Sausage made videos together in 2014.

Did SSSniperWolf and Evan Sausage split?

Sausage hasn’t been active on YouTube or social media since 2020, so there was never a response from him regarding the cheating allegations. Neither did SSSniperWolf respond to the claims, despite their viral spread.

However, on June 6, 2023, SSSniperWolf responded to a tweet that said “I still don’t know how he pulled her], with a picture of the couple.

Article continues after ad

“Well after 9 years things didn’t work out lol,” Shelesh said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unclear exactly when the split happened, although they did previously split in 2016 before getting back together.

In a video in 2016, SSSniperWolf explained, “We are not together right now, we broke up, he broke up with me.” But, the pair were still living together and he continued to help her record videos.

Fans were skeptical at the time however, as she had previously uploaded videos titled ‘WE BROKE UP’ and ‘WE GOT BACK TOGETHER’, leading some to believe it was for video views.

Article continues after ad

This time, however, given Sausage’s total absence from her videos and no upload addressing their relationship, it appears they have finally split for good.

Liverpool-born, SSSniperWolf labels herself a Turkish YouTuber, and she continues to enjoy success on the platform. With over 33 million subscribers, she uploads daily, with videos regularly earning over 1 million views.

She made her name as a Call of Duty YouTuber, but now primarily does reaction content and challenge videos.