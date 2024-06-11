IShowSpeed addresses viral confrontation with Amy Flamy

YouTube star IShowSpeed addressed his viral confrontation with supposed ex-girlfriend Amy Flamy and showed his new hairstyle after he cut the dreads he got in the previous stream.

Renowned YouTuber Darren ‘IShowSpeed‘ Watkins has found himself at the center of another storm, surrounding his alleged relationship with fellow streamer Amy Flamy. The pair, who had previously shared numerous dates in South Korea and London, have now parted ways.

The breakup became public during a live stream on June 9, where Speed and Flamy engaged in a heated argument over Speed’s barber Courtney “manipulating” him to confront Amy on why she didn’t pick his call. This confrontation led to both unfollowing each other on social media and removing each other’s pictures from their feeds.

Following the incident, Speed faced backlash from his fans, who criticized him for “fumbling” the relationship and called him “immature.” In response, Speed addressed the situation in his stream on June 11, clarifying, “Amy and I were never together. She was never my girlfriend, I do wanna make that clear.”

He further explained that despite telling his viewers she was his girlfriend, in reality, Flamy was unsure about dating him.

Speed admitted to making a mistake and said, “So this all happened because I asked another girl for advice on what should I say to Amy and that’s where I f***ed up. I’mma be honest y’all, I do not know how to talk to girls, not as good, you know?”

During the stream, Speed also told viewers about Courtney, his barber, clarifying that she has a boyfriend and is in a committed relationship. This was in response to fans who suggested he should date her, while most of the chat called out Courtney for manipulating Speed against Amy, which led to the heated confrontation.

Speed further reacted to Flamy’s allegations that he only called her on stream. He admitted to texting her off stream but denied calling her, stating that her accusations “really pissed him off.”

Concluding his remarks, Speed expressed remorse and revealed a new hairstyle, saying, “I even cut them dreads off chat, I felt so bad for getting my hair done by her (Courtney)”, after realizing he listened to Courtney and had a fallout with Amy with “something so stupid” according to him.

The fallout between Speed and Flamy drew the attention of another popular streamer, Kai Cenat. “Speed, I’ll come to you or you come into my office, we’ll talk about it. I got you, don’t worry about it okay?”, as Cenat addressed the situation on his stream.

Speed ended the stream by assuring viewers he would have a chat with Amy about the situation and they’ll try to mend ties, but he also thinks that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.