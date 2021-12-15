On December 14, known Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris decided to pay a visit to Los Santos. This wasn’t your usual visit, though – as opposed to playing his usual character, Morris decided to cause chaos as a cat.

Sodapoppin is undoubtedly one of the more tenured streamers, not just in Twitch, but within the live streaming space as a whole. Known to be sporadic and true to himself in nature — especially on stream — he has garnered himself a massive following and viewership.

This type of being has flowed into his streams, especially his GTA RP broadcasts, where he’s partaken in roleplaying (particularly in the famous NoPixel server).

In the past, he’s played as Kevin, a character based on himself. This time around, though, not only is he not playing himself – he’s not even playing as a human.

Sodapoppin causes chaos in GTA RP by giving a cat a rocket launcher

Towards the latter half of his stream, while Sodapoppin was looking for a game to play with his friends, he decided to hop on NoPixel once again… this time as a cat.

Nothing much happened, as he was mostly relearning the ropes of the game in cat form: But things picked up when his friend Vigors — known roleplayer of the server — hopped on Discord with him and asked what he was doing.

“What the f**k are you doing?” Vigors asked.

“I’ve been waiting for you…I’m a cat,” Sodapoppin said.

Soon enough, more of Sodapoppin’s friends began to trickle into the Discord. This was quickly followed up by fellow Twitch streamer MOONMOON suggesting for Sodapoppin to hold a gun, wondering what it would look like for a feline to wield a ranged weapon.

A few minutes passed before Sodapoppin was given a rocket launcher, of all things. He attempted to fire it, but couldn’t get it to work.

They later decided to get on a car and attempted to shoot at passing NPCs. Ultimately, they were unable to shoot the rocket launcher, prompting Vigors to hand Sodapoppin yet another gun to use… and it didn’t work, either, causing Sodapoppin to quit the game.

Sodapoppin can be unpredictable when it comes to his streams, and it was only fitting that he was handed a rocket launcher and other guns while acting as a cat on the most popular roleplay server. For entertainment’s sake, it’s unfortunate more chaos couldn’t occur.