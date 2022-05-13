Snoop Dogg wants to buy Twitter amid Elon Musk deal and his ideas are hilarious

Snoop Dogg has expressed his interest in buying Twitter while Elon Musk’s deal faces troubles and he’s dropping ideas like it’s 2004.

In early April, Elon Musk made a sizable purchase of Twitter shares to the tune of three billion dollars. Just weeks later, it was announced that the Tesla founder came to an agreement with Twitter for him to purchase the whole site.

However, on May 13, Musk revealed that the deal was placed on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

Apparently, Snoop Dogg wants to do more than be a part of FaZe Clan because he’s now expressed interest in buying the platform and fans are absolutely loving his ideas.

Snoop Dogg wants to purchase Twitter

Just hours after the news broke regarding Elon Musk’s pending deal to acquire the platform, Snoop Dogg tweeted: “May have 2 buy Twitter now.”

He didn’t stop there, as he quickly began sharing his hilarious ideas with his 20m+ followers.

“Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung, and the guy with the ponytail on CNBC,” he tweeted.

Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

He also explained that he would use the purchase to provide free internet on airplanes. It’s not exactly clear how owning a social media platform would allow him to make this change, but who are we to question Snoop Dogg?

Snoop also echoed Musk’s verification idea and explained that everyone gets a blue checkmark — except bots. “F**k those bots,” he exclaimed.

Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Shortly after Snoop began sharing his ideas, the CNBC Halftime report actually responded to his calls for the “Guy with the ponytail.”

“Hey, @SnoopDogg sounds like @petenajarian is interested. Our DMs are open,” they replied.

Thousands of others are all for the idea, and some are even calling for Snoop to bring his longtime friend Martha Stewart on as Chief Ethics Officer.

Martha Stewart has to be Chief Ethics Officer. Do It!!! — Brad Huff (@PFM_Brad) May 13, 2022

Unfortunately for fans of the rapper, Musk has made it clear that he is “still committed to acquisition.”

So in order for Snoop Dogg to buy Twitter, Elon would have to back out. Because if something happens to the Tesla founder, he already said MrBeast could have the keys.