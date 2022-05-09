Elon Musk grants MrBeast the keys to Twitter when he dies

Elon Musk is willing to hand over the keys to Twitter to Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson if he manages to close on the deal, but it would be in morbid circumstances.

Even though he’s got his hands full with Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, business magnate Elon Musk has managed to engrain himself in internet culture with his regular Twitter posts.

The South African has even gone one step further and has been trying to wrap up a $44 billion deal to take ownership of the social media platform, which has delighted some corners of the internet, and concerned plenty of others.

While the deal has yet to go through, Musk has laid out some plans that he has in mind to take Twitter up a notch. However, if a cruel fate befalls him, he’s already agreed to turn things over to MrBeast.

The billionaire and the YouTube sensation have struck up quite the relationship on Twitter, regularly tweeting each other back and forth – even teasing a collab video together.

On May 9, the pair once again shared an online exchange after Musk tweeted a pretty morbid but joking statement, saying: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

MrBeast didn’t miss a beat, though, asking if he can take over Twitter if the worst does happen to Musk. After a few hours, the 50-year-old responded with a simple: “Ok.”

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Plenty of fans joked that, as a result of the tweet, MrBeast might be the one to plot Musk’s downfall, but that would probably contradict the mysterious circumstances part of the billionaire’s post.

Who knows what a Twitter run by MrBeast would look like though. Would everyone get free cash and chocolate with every post? We can only hope.