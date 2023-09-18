Elon Musk might charge everyone for Twitter with lower tier subscription

Elon Musk is reportedly looking into making every single user pay to access Twitter/X, and he might launch a lower tier of Twitter Blue/X Premium to make it happen.

Shortly after buying Twitter back in October 2022, Elon Musk began playing with the idea of putting the entire platform behind a paywall in order to take care of bot accounts.

Since then, he has continuously promoted the site’s subscription service and rebranded Twitter to X, and Twitter Blue to X Premium.

Once again, Musk is reportedly looking into charging all users, but this time with a lower tier of X Premium.

Elon Musk wants to put Twitter behind a paywall

On September 18, 2023, Bloomberg journalist Dave Lee shared Elon Musk’s new plan to squash the platform’s bot problem.

“Elon Musk revisiting an idea apparently floated privately in the past — charging *everyone* to use Twitter. A lower tier than premium,” Lee said in his tweet before sharing a quote from Elon Musk.

“We’ve moving to a small monthly payment for use of the X system,” Musk said.

Unfortunately, Dave didn’t have any information regarding how much that plan would cost at the time of his tweet, or what features would come along with the subscription.

Right now, the $8 X Premium subscription offers users the ability to edit posts and create posts longer than 280 characters. Subscribers additionally receive a verification tick beside their name, along with various other features.

We’ll be sure to update you if Elon goes ahead with this change. For now, though, check out the other major feature that Musk is looking to remove from the site.