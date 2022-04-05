Elon Musk teases Twitter edit button after buying $3 billion share in company

Just days after buying a 9.2% stake in Twitter worth $3 billion and becoming the social media platform’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk teased the long-awaited addition of an edit button.

Less than a week after Twitter users urged Elon Musk to buy the social media platform after criticizing it, the Tesla CEO went ahead and actually bought in, purchasing 73.5 million shares worth around $3 billion.

Musk now owns 9.2 percent of the company, making him the largest shareholder.

The second-largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, which has an 8.79% stake in the company. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey only has 2%.

What’s more, Musk is already trying to take action. Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for a long time now. They thought their prayers had finally been answered on April 1st, but it was only an April Fool’s Joke.

However, Musk teased the possibility of actually adding one, posting a poll on his Twitter account asking users whether they want it added as a feature. 600,000 people voted within the first hour, with 76% voting for the amusingly misspelled yes.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The poll will be active for the next 24 hours and will likely attract millions of votes by the end. As for whether it will guarantee the addition of an edit button, we’ll have to wait and see. But at the very least, it has re-ignited the conversation.

Moreover, Musk becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder has caused the company’s shares to skyrocket 25% in value. He also only invested a small percentage of his wealth, which means an all-out buyout is still possible.