Twitter CEO reassures users that “something better than blocking” is on the way

Twitter/X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino has reassured users, revealing that “something better than blocking” is on the way after Elon Musk announced plans to remove the block feature.

Since Elon Musk’s reported $44 billion dollar acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the social media platform has vastly changed.

From a revamped verification program to even the rebranding of the entire platform itself — replacing the iconic blue bird logo and renaming the platform to ‘X’ — it’s fair to say a lot has changed under Musk’s ownership.

More recently, however, the Tesla and SpaceX founder has unveiled plans to delete the block feature, explaining that the function makes “no sense.” While Elon noted that users will still be able to block direct messages, that hasn’t stopped concerns.

“Please rethink removing the block feature. As an anti-bullying activist (and target of harassment) I can assure you it’s a critical tool to keep people safe online,” one concerned user wrote.

Twitter/X CEO responds to block feature removal concerns

Responding to the concerns, the platform’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino reassured users, claiming that they’re working on something better than the current system that’s in place.

“Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority,” Yaccarino wrote. “And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming.”

As many have noted, removing the ability to block users would be in violation of the policies set by the App Store as well as the Google Play Store — and could potentially lead to Twitter/X being removed from the stores.

It’s clear that the Tesla and SpaceX founder has huge ambitions for the platform. However, that hasn’t come without backlash. Recently, the platform went back on the decision of removing light mode after outrage concerning accessibility.