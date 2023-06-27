Twitter users report being hit with spam warnings for seemingly no reason

Twitter users are being hit with warnings that they’ve been limited on the platform due to spam, but it’s unclear why.

Since Twitter was purchased by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk in October 2022, many changes have happened to the platform.

One of the first things Elon Musk did to the platform was relaunch Twitter Blue subscriptions to include the popular Blue Checkmark.

The platform has had its fair share of bugs along the way, with the latest one affecting users on June 27, 2023, in the form of a spam warning.

Twitter users wake up to account warnings for spam

When accessing their account for the first time on June 27, many users are being hit with a warning from Twitter saying their account had been limited for three days due to spamming the platform.

“Your account appears to be in violation of Twitter’s spam policy. Your ability to follow, like, and retweet will be limited for the following period of time: 3 days and 0 hours,” the message reads.

Users quickly took to the platform to complain about the message, with many users slamming the website for the error.

“No, Twitter. I don’t spam. Your automated systems are in error. I don’t post ads or scam people for money. Your system needs to be adjusted. I’m being punished for a crime I didn’t commit,” another user said.

This writer was also hit with the error when logging into the site for the first time, although nothing seems to be rate-limited as the message says.

Unless we hear something official from Twitter — or start to experience actual issues with the site — we’re going to assume that the message was sent out in error.

