Sneako says he wants to fight MoistCr1TiKal “at any weight class”

In the latest update between the Sneako and MoistCr1TiKal feud, the former has gone on record and said he would like to “fight” MoistCr1TiKal at some point in the future.

The feud between Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White and Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known on the internet as ‘Sneako’, has hit a boiling point in recent days. The two content creators exchanged heated words online as well as in their own separate content.

Now however, Sneako has revealed that he is willing to put his money where his mouth is and go toe-to-toe with MoistCr1TiKal in the ring. During Adin Ross’ recent stream, Ross called Sneako live to discuss the recent updates regarding his online feud with MoistCr1Tikal.

While talking to the content creator on the phone Sneako insulted Charlie by saying: “Look at me and look at him, who’s more likely to be on a watchlist.”

After saying this, Sneako then admitted that he would be willing to get in the ring with MoistCr1TiKal and fight him.

“I would very much like to fight him at any point and at any weight class. I would walk up to him and I would look him dead in the eye and say, all that stuff you said in your videos say it to my face right now and I know that he would freeze up and not say a word.”

This all comes from comments Charlie made back in November 2022 as a response to Sneako’s actions and behavior at the time. Sneako was originally a YouTube-based content creator. However, he had his channel terminated in 2022 for “severe or repeated violations of YouTube’s TOS.” He now streams and uploads videos elsewhere.

Given that the two have been going back and forth constantly for days now, there is likely to be a follow-up from Moist about Sneako’s challenge to hop in the ring. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on what MoistCr1TiKal has to say about Sneako’s most recent comments.

