MoistCr1TiKal blasts “pathetic” Sneako after he blames YouTubers for ‘canceling’ him

YouTube content creator Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White had a heated exchange over Twitter with Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known on the internet as ‘Sneako’ as the latter blamed other content creators for his ‘cancelation.’

Sneako was a YouTube-based content creator who had his channel terminated in 2022 for “severe or repeated violations of YouTube’s TOS.” He now streams and uploads videos elsewhere.

He has butted heads with MoistCr1TiKal before when Cr1TiKal made a video in November 2022, criticizing Sneako for his remarks towards Moist, his girlfriend, and his friends.

Sneako would once again call back to the feud on March 12 by posting a collage of photos of content creators that, in his own words, “advocated for my cancellation.” The collage included MoistCr1TiKal, Hasanabi, and other creators from different platforms.

Cr1TiKal made a Tweet in response: “Holy s**t you pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm. I made fun of you for watching your girlfriend get f**d by numerous other men and also insulted you for defending child p**n. That’s not cancellation, that’s just spitting on you for being a pitiful, sad c**k.”

This resulted in a heated exchange between the two creators.

MoistCr1TiKal and Sneako have a heated exchange

Sneako quickly replied to Charlie with a Tweet stating: “You know in your soul you would never say that to my face.”

Which prompted yet another roast of Sneako by Charlie with another Tweet reply.

“You literally have a collage of people that hurt your feelings on the internet. You haven’t stopped whining about me for months now, you goofy NPC. Even if you beat my ass in a fight, it doesn’t change the truth; you’re still a cuck who also defends child p**n,” replied Charlie.

The feud went on for a couple of replies before Sneako stopped responding and simply tweeted “like this tweet if you want to see us fight” with a picture of Charlie attached.

It remains to be seen if the feud will continue and actually result in a fight between the creators or more videos made on one another just throwing shots.