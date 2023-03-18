Adin Ross tells Sneako “just take your L” after viral MoistCr1TiKal takedown

Adin Ross told Sneako to ‘take the L’after MoistCr1TiKal blasted him in an extended thread of tweets and a 15-minute youtube video.

Sneako and MoistCr1TiKal have been taking shots at each other on Twitter since Moist’s November 2022 video criticizing Sneako’s content, culminating in the tweets on March 12, where Moist called him a “pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm” after Sneako made this attack post.

Adin also called Sneako out for bringing MoistCr1TiKal’s partner into the debate, saying: “When you go at someone’s significant other, it’s low.”

Sneako, who publicly challenged MoistCr1TiKal to a fight and a debate earlier this week, replied: “Why is he not here? What I wanted to talk to him about is what he stands for.”

Article continues after ad

He then went on to discuss the other influencers talking about him.

“KSI’s been talking sh*t about me, H3H3, all these people that I watched back in the day before I was even a YouTuber are now talking shit about me. What do they stand for?

“There’s more programming than ever. More people are believing in garbage. You cannot invest time watching people who do not stand for anything.

“These people have no point of view. They have no political agenda. They have no view of the world. They do not add any value.”

However, Adin disagreed that all creators have to have a political stance or worldview present in their content.

Article continues after ad

“Just because you have a platform, doesn’t mean you have to preach certain sh*t. You just have to accept that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Not everyone is going to be like you and you just have to respect that. And in that Moistcritical clip, he f**king owned you, bro.”

Sneako stood by his attack on MoistCr1TiKal’s girlfriend, saying that it was necessary because he was also being attacked for his dating history.

“I’m talking about his sex life because he’s repeatedly talking about mine. You’re going to go and obsess over my past? Ok, I’m going to talk about your present. You’re still monogamous with a two.

Article continues after ad

“This is the reason I brought up MoistCr1TiKal’s girlfriend in the first place: She’s a two. That’s fine. That’s the life she wants to live.”

But Adin initially disagreed with Sneako’s reasoning, using his own previous drama with Ethan Klein as an example.

“Here’s what I learned. Going back with H3H3, once, a year ago, I said something about his wife. I feel like when you go at someone’s significant other, it’s low. Who knows why he’s with that person. He’s attracted to that person? Let him be with them.

Article continues after ad

“I feel like that’s the wrong message you’re putting out to your people. Keep it between you and him, not his significant other.”