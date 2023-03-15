MoistCr1TiKal goes viral with response to Sneako’s handgun threat video

MoistCr1TiKal had a heated exchange over Twitter with Sneako on March 12, this prompted Moist to release a video roasting Sneako on March 15 that went viral.

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White and Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known on the internet as ‘Sneako’, have feuded before when Cr1TiKal made a video in November 2022 criticizing Sneako for his remarks.

Ever since the video, Sneako periodically Tweeted about Moist until the situation reached a boiling point and MoistCr1TiKal blasted him in a series of tweets on March 12.

The exchange and following tweets by Sneako prompted Charlie to make another video summarizing their history going back to the aforementioned November 2022 video and criticizing him for his recent behavior.

The video is now being clipped and quoted in various corners of the internet, with the segment where Charlie reloads a handgun and schools Sneako that it’s called a ‘magazine’ and not a ‘clip’ being especially popular.

MoistCr1TiKal’s response to Sneako goes viral

Among other things Moist addressed in his video, he called out Sneako on calling firearm magazines “clips.”

“What you have there is not clips. These are mags, they are mags not clips you absolute f**king dummy. The same way that this is also a mag, they are all mags, stop saying clips you look f**king stupid here,” said Charlie while showing off his firearms in the video.

This caught the attention of Twitter in particular because of Moist having an assault rifle compared to Sneako’s handgun.

Sneako also made an appearance on an Adin Ross stream in response to the video. While talking to the content creator on the phone Sneako insulted Charlie by saying: “Look at me and look at him, who’s more likely to be on a watchlist.”

This is still very much an unfolding story that could result in another exchange between the creators so keep an eye out for updates on the story on our entertainment page here on Dexerto.