Ryan Garcia calls out “disrespectful” Sneako and challenges him to fight

Ryan Garcia and Sneako are coming to blows on social media as Garcia threatens to beat up the famous streamer worse than Sean Strickland did.

Sneako famously called out Sean Strickland for a sparring match earlier in the year, and it ended in a bloody nose for the Internet personality.

After recent comments from Sneako, Ryan Garcia, another polarizing fighter, wants to have a spar.

He clipped a video to his X account and threatened violence toward Sneako if the two ever meet up in the ring.

Garcia referenced Sneako’s previous sparring session with Strickland and promised to “do him worse” than that.

Article continues after ad

Garcia says, “I’m going to do you worse than Sean Strickland. I’m going to knock you out cold.”

After saying he wouldn’t cuss, Garcia immediately went back on it during his call out. “You could come see me, please. A spar, you can put the cameras on; I’m going to knock you the f*** out.”

Article continues after ad

In the Strickland scrum, as mentioned above, Sneako was brutally beaten and never stood a chance against a legitimate ranked UFC fighter.

Sneako has since engaged in training camps with other combat sports veterans, most notably Nate Diaz, who has taken him under his wing.

Article continues after ad

The popular streamer even canceled a previously planned training session with Jorge Masvidal, citing his growing relationship with Masvidal’s rival Diaz as the reason why.

However, according to Garcia, a boxer holding a 24-1 career record, he isn’t impressed by Sneako or the Diaz training camps.

If the two ever meet for a spar or match, Garcia promises to put Sneako to sleep.