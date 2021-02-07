 Small Twitch streamer in shock after 10,000 viewer raid by French comedian - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Small Twitch streamer in shock after 10,000 viewer raid by French comedian

Published: 7/Feb/2021 14:04

by Luke Edwards
small twitch streamer kolja
kolja_koala

Share

Twitch

A small Tetris streamer’s Twitch channel exploded after French comedian Arnaud Tsamere coordinated a raid live on his stream, boosting his viewership to over five thousand.

When he woke up on the morning of Saturday, February 6, small Twitch streamer kolja_koala would not have expected to be streaming to thousands of people.

A German video game translator working in Tokyo, Kolja only started streaming at the end of January. Before the raid, he had four followers. Within minutes, that number had gone up to 86 and, at the time of writing, sits at 252.

The raid was coordinated by French comedian Arnaud Tsamere, who regularly streams himself, and had spent his February 6 stream playing Tetris. At the end of the stream, he called on his audience to raid Kolja, resulting in a huge increase in viewership. Kolja’s reaction was priceless.

“What the f*** is going on?” he said, as his chat suddenly blew up with messages. “You’re crazy. I can’t believe this.”

“If I knew you guys were gonna show up, I would have shaved and dressed nicely.”

Tsamere was more than happy to have put a smile on Kolja’s face. “It’s nice to please!” he tweeted.

Kolja later posted his story on Reddit, where he was clearly still buzzing from the event. “They made my smile so much that my face is still hurting,” he said. “I can’t wait to stream again and talk to all the new followers I gained from today’s raid. You guys rock! That was a very special moment.”

The raid completely interrupted Kolja’s Tetris gameplay, however. “I was too nervous to continue playing so I just had a conversation with the lovely crowd,” he added. “The vibe was insane.”

It’s always good to see raids play out wholesomely on Twitch. In January, small Twitch streamer TheQuadRat burst into tears when his channel exploded from five viewers to 40k in a raid by fans of chess stars Alexandra and Andrea Botez.

Whether Kolja will see a consistent boost in viewership remains to be seen, but he seems to have loved the experience regardless.

Entertainment

Is Valkyrae joining OfflineTV? 100 Thieves streamer addresses rumors

Published: 7/Feb/2021 13:16

by Joe Craven
Valkyrae in 100T merch with OTV logo
OfflineTV / 100 Thieves

Share

OfflineTV Valkyrae

Popular streamer and content creator Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has responded to rumors she is set to join the OfflineTV group, which would see her join the likes of Pokimane, LilyPichu and Disguised Toast. 

OfflineTV has grown to be one of the most popular content creator groups on Twitch and other streaming platforms. The members often collaborate and play games together, entertaining their millions of fans around the world.

100 Thieves’ Valkyrae has experienced similar success. Some questioned her move to streaming exclusively on YouTube, but it’s definitely been proven as the right decision in the end.

Her incredible success saw her dethrone Twitch’s Pokimane as the most-watched female streamer in the world for 2020. A move to OfflineTV would see her unite with Poki in the group of content creators.

Given her prominence in the streaming world, and her friendships with some of the OfflineTV members, rumors have swirled about the potential of the 29-year-old joining the collective. During a recent episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot Show, she addressed the rumors head-on.

“I’m not on OfflineTV!” she yelled, after CouRage brought up the topic of more collaborations between 100T and OTV. “There’s only one person in my house on OfflineTV, it’s only Poki… I say it all the time [that I’m not in OfflineTV]. People are always like ‘are you still in 100 Thieves?'”

Timestamp 18:15 

She said that she wishes more content collaborations had been done by 100 Thieves and OfflineTV, but reiterated that she’s very much a part of Nadeshot’s organization.

We certainly wouldn’t rule anything out in the future, given how close Valkyrae is to Pokimane and other OfflineTV members. However, her denial of the rumors and insistence of her loyalty to 100 Thieves suggests that any move is still some way off.

This article will be updated with any new information or rumors as they become available. For now, though, Valkyrae seems to be an important part of 100 Thieves, and neither party seems keen on changing that status.