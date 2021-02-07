Is Valkyrae joining OfflineTV? 100 Thieves streamer addresses rumors

Popular streamer and content creator Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has responded to rumors she is set to join the OfflineTV group, which would see her join the likes of Pokimane, LilyPichu and Disguised Toast.

OfflineTV has grown to be one of the most popular content creator groups on Twitch and other streaming platforms. The members often collaborate and play games together, entertaining their millions of fans around the world.

100 Thieves’ Valkyrae has experienced similar success. Some questioned her move to streaming exclusively on YouTube, but it’s definitely been proven as the right decision in the end.

Her incredible success saw her dethrone Twitch’s Pokimane as the most-watched female streamer in the world for 2020. A move to OfflineTV would see her unite with Poki in the group of content creators.

Given her prominence in the streaming world, and her friendships with some of the OfflineTV members, rumors have swirled about the potential of the 29-year-old joining the collective. During a recent episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot Show, she addressed the rumors head-on.

“I’m not on OfflineTV!” she yelled, after CouRage brought up the topic of more collaborations between 100T and OTV. “There’s only one person in my house on OfflineTV, it’s only Poki… I say it all the time [that I’m not in OfflineTV]. People are always like ‘are you still in 100 Thieves?'”

She said that she wishes more content collaborations had been done by 100 Thieves and OfflineTV, but reiterated that she’s very much a part of Nadeshot’s organization.

We certainly wouldn’t rule anything out in the future, given how close Valkyrae is to Pokimane and other OfflineTV members. However, her denial of the rumors and insistence of her loyalty to 100 Thieves suggests that any move is still some way off.

This article will be updated with any new information or rumors as they become available. For now, though, Valkyrae seems to be an important part of 100 Thieves, and neither party seems keen on changing that status.