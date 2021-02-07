Logo
Is Valkyrae joining OfflineTV? 100 Thieves streamer addresses rumors

Published: 7/Feb/2021 13:16

by Joe Craven
Valkyrae in 100T merch with OTV logo
OfflineTV / 100 Thieves

Popular streamer and content creator Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has responded to rumors she is set to join the OfflineTV group, which would see her join the likes of Pokimane, LilyPichu and Disguised Toast. 

OfflineTV has grown to be one of the most popular content creator groups on Twitch and other streaming platforms. The members often collaborate and play games together, entertaining their millions of fans around the world.

100 Thieves’ Valkyrae has experienced similar success. Some questioned her move to streaming exclusively on YouTube, but it’s definitely been proven as the right decision in the end.

Her incredible success saw her dethrone Twitch’s Pokimane as the most-watched female streamer in the world for 2020. A move to OfflineTV would see her unite with Poki in the group of content creators.

Given her prominence in the streaming world, and her friendships with some of the OfflineTV members, rumors have swirled about the potential of the 29-year-old joining the collective. During a recent episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot Show, she addressed the rumors head-on.

“I’m not on OfflineTV!” she yelled, after CouRage brought up the topic of more collaborations between 100T and OTV. “There’s only one person in my house on OfflineTV, it’s only Poki… I say it all the time [that I’m not in OfflineTV]. People are always like ‘are you still in 100 Thieves?'”

Timestamp 18:15 

She said that she wishes more content collaborations had been done by 100 Thieves and OfflineTV, but reiterated that she’s very much a part of Nadeshot’s organization.

We certainly wouldn’t rule anything out in the future, given how close Valkyrae is to Pokimane and other OfflineTV members. However, her denial of the rumors and insistence of her loyalty to 100 Thieves suggests that any move is still some way off.

This article will be updated with any new information or rumors as they become available. For now, though, Valkyrae seems to be an important part of 100 Thieves, and neither party seems keen on changing that status.

TikToker Malu Trevejo responds to backlash after old video resurfaces

Published: 7/Feb/2021 12:07

by Georgina Smith
Malu Trevejo poses in an Instagram picture
Instagram: malutrevejo

TikToker and singer Malu Trevejo has responded to backlash over reportedly saying slurs, as well as over a video that resurfaced in which she tells a story about how she kissed her cousin when she was younger.

18-year-old Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-born singer who has developed a huge following on social media. On Instagram, she has 9.1 million followers, and on TikTok, she has an even bigger 12.3 million followers.

While she has a huge number of fans, she is not immune to controversy, and the influencer ended up addressing several situations all at once after criticism began to build.

One of the main sources of the criticism was a video of her that resurfaced, in which she tells her followers about the time she kissed her cousin as a child. “I grabbed him, right,” she said, “he was scared. He was scared as f**k. I grabbed him. I took him to my closet. I locked the door of the closet, and I started giving him kisses.”

Following that, she describes how she went to tell her mom about the kiss, and the clip ends with her saying her cousin was crying, and that: “I r*ped him.”

The context of the story was unclear, but people were quick to demand answers from Malu. She replied on her Instagram story by saying: “I kissed my little cousin when he was a baby and I was a baby too. I was probably five like?”

Malu Revejo responds on an Instagram story

She continued by saying:”people [are] so weird, I can’t even tell stories without MFs trying to make such a big deal like? You’ve never made stupid things as a kid? That’s what kids do when they kids. Stupid things.”

On an Instagram live, Malu also addressed criticism over her reportedly saying the R-word, claiming that she’s, “not disrespecting anybody,” and using rapper Pop Smoke as an example of someone who said it in his songs.

In response to people calling her a ‘racist,’ the social media star said, “I ain’t f***king racist. My dad is black. One of my boyfriends, the main one, the one I actually fell in love with? Black,” adding “dude, your comment is irrelevant.”

Malu clearly didn’t have time for people calling her out, but many were disappointed with the nature of her response.

It remains to be seen if she’ll address the situation further, especially after coming under more backlash.