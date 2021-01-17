Small Twitch streamer left in tears after huge 40k raid from Botez sisters

The BlockChamps chess tournament ended with a wholesome bang after Alexandra and Andrea Botez let the champion, Sapnap, pick a small streamer to raid. The five-viewer stream then jumped to 40,000 instantly.

It’s easy to think of streaming as a lucrative source of income, and it can be. However, everyone has to start somewhere. Small streamers often pull single to double-digit numbers at best.

But the community is wholesome at times. You’ll often see prominent streamers host or ask their viewers to raid other people’s channels, especially if they have hardly any views.

It’s happened many times before, but it happened again at the end of the BotezLive BlockChamps chess tournament.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez hosted the tournament on their channel. It was a success from start to finish, with tens of thousands of viewers along the way. But when it wrapped up, they asked the winner, Sapnap, to pick a small streamer to raid.

“We want to do something nice for somebody out there,” said Alexandra. “So, we want to raid a small streamer after this. But we want to let you pick who, and we’ll make sure chat spams ‘Sapnap Raid.’

“We can go and make somebody’s day after this,” she added. “We’ll give you some time to think of who you want to raid.” Sapnap was all for it. He looked through Twitch to find an unsuspecting streamer, and he picked the perfect candidate.

<span style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The lucky streamer was one named TheQuadRat. He only had five viewers at the time. But once the raid started, it wasn’t long until he ended up with more than 40,000. It was a shock to his system, and he got a bit emotional.

“Thank you so much for the raid! Holy sh*t man!” he said. “Nah, dude. I’m about to cry. Nah, dude.” He repeated that multiple times in disbelief. Then, he took his headset off, cupped his hands over his face, and had a wholesome cry.

Read more: Alexandra and Andrea Botez blast GMHikaru

“I can’t believe it,” he said once he finally managed to collect himself. “Holy sh*t. I’m sorry. This is insane. I’m sorry. This is insane.”

TheQuadRat didn’t suspect a thing. His emotional reaction was priceless, and the situation helped produce one of the most wholesome moments so far in 2021.

It’s impossible to know whether it will have a long-term impact on his viewership numbers, but that’s beside the point. The main goal was to make his day and give him a moment that he’ll never forget.