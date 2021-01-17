Logo
Small Twitch streamer left in tears after huge 40k raid from Botez sisters

Published: 17/Jan/2021 6:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Botez Sisters Small Streamer Raid
Andrea Botez / Alexandra Botez

The BlockChamps chess tournament ended with a wholesome bang after Alexandra and Andrea Botez let the champion, Sapnap, pick a small streamer to raid. The five-viewer stream then jumped to 40,000 instantly.

It’s easy to think of streaming as a lucrative source of income, and it can be. However, everyone has to start somewhere. Small streamers often pull single to double-digit numbers at best.

But the community is wholesome at times. You’ll often see prominent streamers host or ask their viewers to raid other people’s channels, especially if they have hardly any views.

It’s happened many times before, but it happened again at the end of the BotezLive BlockChamps chess tournament.

The Botez Sisters play chess on Twitch
Instagram: missbotez
The Botez sisters are chess geniuses and highly-entertaining streamers.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez hosted the tournament on their channel. It was a success from start to finish, with tens of thousands of viewers along the way. But when it wrapped up, they asked the winner, Sapnap, to pick a small streamer to raid. 

“We want to do something nice for somebody out there,” said Alexandra. “So, we want to raid a small streamer after this. But we want to let you pick who, and we’ll make sure chat spams ‘Sapnap Raid.’

“We can go and make somebody’s day after this,” she added. “We’ll give you some time to think of who you want to raid.” Sapnap was all for it. He looked through Twitch to find an unsuspecting streamer, and he picked the perfect candidate.

The lucky streamer was one named TheQuadRat. He only had five viewers at the time. But once the raid started, it wasn’t long until he ended up with more than 40,000. It was a shock to his system, and he got a bit emotional.

“Thank you so much for the raid! Holy sh*t man!” he said. “Nah, dude. I’m about to cry. Nah, dude.” He repeated that multiple times in disbelief. Then, he took his headset off, cupped his hands over his face, and had a wholesome cry. 

“I can’t believe it,” he said once he finally managed to collect himself. “Holy sh*t. I’m sorry. This is insane. I’m sorry. This is insane.”

TheQuadRat didn’t suspect a thing. His emotional reaction was priceless, and the situation helped produce one of the most wholesome moments so far in 2021.

It’s impossible to know whether it will have a long-term impact on his viewership numbers, but that’s beside the point. The main goal was to make his day and give him a moment that he’ll never forget.

Sykkuno announces streaming return with Valkyrae after moving to Vegas

Published: 17/Jan/2021 3:12 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 3:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Sykkuno Return Streaming
Sykkuno

Sykkuno

Sykkuno has been busy moving to Las Vegas, but his return to streaming is imminent. He’s set to return on January 17 alongside some big names including Valkyrae.

Sykkuno announced he was moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints for quite some time. He started moving on January 15, and naturally, it meant he wouldn’t be streaming until the move was complete.

Fortunately, it seems like he’s all settled in and almost ready to go. He hasn’t posted anything about it yet. However, he mentioned it to another streamer named Ray_C while playing Rust. Then, it was also later confirmed by Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter.

Twitch: Sykkuno
Sykkuno’s popularity skyrocketed in the last few months of 2020.

Sykkuno crossed paths with Ray C on the OfflineTV Rust server. Initially, they were talking about the game and preparing for a potential team fight. Then, Ray_C wished him well with the move. “I hope your move goes well, man,” he said.

There was a bit over overlap at first. However, Sykkuno didn’t hesitate to respond once he had a chance. “It’s going pretty well,” he said. “I think I might be back online tomorrow or something.”

But it seems like it’s more than a mere possibility. Valkyrae announced that she’d be streaming Raft with some other big-name streamers, including Sykkuno. It’s exciting news since his fans didn’t expect him to be back so soon.

“Raft with Jodi, Sykkuno, Toast, Abe, John, and Corpse [has] moved to tomorrow at 5 pm PST!” she wrote. “I’ll see ya then.” Of course, it doesn’t mean it’s one hundred percent locked in, but it’s about as official as it gets.

Sykkuno’s fans can’t wait to see him back in action. Even though he shot to fame in the last quarter of 2020, he’s already become an integral part of the streaming community.

It sounds a bit melodramatic, but his absence leaves a void, and it’ll be good to see him back where he belongs.

It’ll be interesting to see what he says about his move, and how well he’s managed to settle into his new home.