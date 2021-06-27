SleightlyMusical weighs in on Fedmyster’s controversial Twitch return

Albert ‘Sleightlymusical’ Chang has explained that he wants to believe fellow ex-OfflineTV content creator Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan “has the capacity to be better,” after he returned to streaming.

Chang has kept a much lower profile since leaving OfflineTV in 2019, after it emerged he had been unfaithful to then-girlfriend and OfflineTV co-star Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki.

Several months after their very public breakup, accusations came out against Fedmyster, who was accused of sexual misconduct towards OTV house manager Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng, as well as Lily. He was then removed from the OfflineTV house and the organization as a whole.

Fedmyster returned to Twitch on June 25, and admitted he was “physically inappropriate” towards Yvonne and Lily. He then explained that he wanted to “bring more awareness to topics relating to women.”

On his June 26 stream, Chang explained that he had reached out to Fed at the time of the allegations out of sympathy for his situation, but said that he “still has a long way to go” to rebuild trust within the community.

“I had heard what Fed had done when it had happened and needless to say I was pretty f***ing upset and hurt,” he said. “But I wasn’t exactly in a position where I had the moral high ground, so there wasn’t anything I could do about it.”

“I still reached out to check up with Fed, because I wanted to extend that gesture of humanity that I wish I had received when I was at my lowest point [breaking up with Lily].

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t condone anything that he has done, and I strongly disagree with a lot of the ways he’s handled a lot of situations more recently.”

Chang then explained why he felt the need to reach out to Fed. He added: “Maybe I’m naive, but I want to believe that people have that capacity to be better, or maybe I’m just a sh*tty person for wanting to hear out someone who has hurt people that were part of my life and I care a lot about.

“It would be hypocritical of me not to believe in that, given so many people have given me the benefit of the doubt in the past couple years.”

Chang’s response was very different from that of Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who moved out of the OTV house amid the Fedmyster controversy, as she explained why she “won’t be affiliating with him” at any point in the future.

Fed’s return has received a mixed response from the community, and Chang’s words likely won’t be the final comment on the affair.