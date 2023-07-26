Skittles terrifies the internet by introducing new mustard flavor

Skittles have introduced a new flavor and it has left the internet in a state of shock. Joining more familiar candy flavors such as strawberry and blackcurrant, peckish fans now have the option to snack on French’s Mustard Skittles.

This year, August 5 marks National Mustard Day — and Skittles and French’s have partnered up to celebrate the condiment in a bizarre and unexpected way.

Mustard lovers will be excited to hear they can now purchase a new French’s Mustard Skittles flavor, with the chance to win a fun-sized packet of the unusual candy.

Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars, told McCormick, “Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand.” While we’re not too sure whether Mustard Skittles will inspire happiness, the internet is certainly experiencing the brand in “unexpected ways”.

“We’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day,” Cheng explained, describing the new flavor.

North American Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company Valda Coryat also released a statement, saying “We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new and fun way to French’s and Skittles fans alike.”

French’s have previously celebrated National Mustard Day by introducing Mustard Ice Cream, Mustard Beer, and Mustard Donuts.

Twitter users took to the platform to share their thoughts and bafflement about the new candy flavor, with Skittle’s official account hilariously responding to many of the tweets.

“Am I supposed to eat them with other Skittles?” one person asked. Skittles responded with, “I mean- Do you normally put mustard on your fruit?”

Another asked, “I love mustard, but why is this a thing?” To which Skittles creepily tweeted, “Because we heard you love mustard. We’re always listening.”

The new flavor can be purchased through French’s “Mustard Mobile”, which will be stopping in three US cities including Atlanta, Washington, and New York. For exact dates, times, and locations, there is a website that can be found here.

There is also an online sweepstakes that fans can enter for their chance to win a free fun-sized packet of the tangy treats.

