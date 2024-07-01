Walmart is selling the craziest flavor of Cup Noodles yet

There have been some crazy flavors of Cup Noodle in the past, including Everything Bagel and pumpkin flavor, but now ramen fans can expect something a little sweeter to curb their appetite.

Cup Noodles have just dropped a s’mores flavor of their classic ramen pots, and people aren’t sure what to make of them.

Now available at Walmart, let’s tuck in to what you can expect from this crazy ramen flavor.

When Snackolator, a popular food blogger, announced the release of these Cup Noodles on his Instagram, many weren’t sure what to think, with the comments going off in a pretty negative way:

After the food blogger assured fans this was not a badly timed April Fools’ Day prank, people were commenting saying. “The pumpkin was vile, now s’mores… hard pass.”

Another chimed in, joking, “Someone at Nissin needs to take a pregnancy test,” suggesting that this could be a weird pregnancy craving.

On the other hand, several foodies were intrigued, with some saying that while they usually stay away from weird ramen flavors, this one was so out-there they had to try it.

On the Walmart website, this dish is described as a ‘dessert ramen’: “Cup Noodles Campfire S’mores transports consumers to a new kind of campfire moment wherever they are by combining the unmistakable blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavors with a smokey note for a truly unique s’mores experience.”

If that wasn’t sweet enough, they even suggest adding crumbled graham crackers and mini marshmallows.

If you can’t figure out what this strange dessert might look like, this TikToker made a similar dessert back in 2022:

Considering ramen noodles are technically neutral in flavor, they could be used as a dessert, and sometimes are at fancy ramen restaurants in Japan.

However, this version of Cup Noodles will likely be a shock to the palette of someone used to eating ramen loaded with sriracha or soy sauce. If you want to try them, they’ll be available at Walmart for a limited time only.

If you still feel like taking some culinary risks, Heinz have also released a sauce made up of every single one of their flavors.