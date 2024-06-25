French Fry flavored yogurt is now a thing and you can buy it

Popular dessert brand 16 Handles has just revealed a brand new flavor for the summer – and it’s weirder than you think.

We’ve heard of some pretty bizarre dessert flavors in the past. Perhaps one of the strangest came last October when iconic ice cream brand Baskin Robbins revealed that it was unveiling a turkey dinner-flavored ice cream ready for the holiday season.

Now, as the summer draws in, 16 Handles, renowned for its tasty frozen yogurts, announced that it’s bringing out a french fry-flavored offering.

16 Handles Customers can now grab this limited edition frozen snack

That’s right, the new yogurt flavor is available for a limited time only and tastes like crisp, salty fries, along with real French fry pieces added to the mix.

The flavor is currently on offer in over 30 different 16 Handles locations nationwide across the US, and will be on offer until mid-July, so make sure to grab one while it lasts.

Regarding the new release, the brand announced that it’s “all about making people smile,” and bringing some fun to fast food, whether the new flavor tickles your fancy or not.

16 Handles is regarded as one of New York’s number one frozen yogurt stores. It was first established in 2008, starting out as the city’s first self-serve frozen dessert shop. 16 Handles is known of its customizable nature, allowing you to create your own frozen dessert.

That means that when you hit up the dessert store and order your french fry yogurt, you’ll be able to load it up with a bunch of different toppings. These include candy, nuts, fruit, and a variety of different sauces, allowing customers to have fun making the yogurt even more unique.

16 Handles isn’t the only fast food brand concocting some weird combinations. In June, KitKat created a crossover with Heinz ketchup and made its employees try out the new sweet and savory treat.