Wendy’s launching new Frosty with triple the berries

Wendy’s customers have plenty to get excited about, as the chain is launching a brand new Frosty flavor nationwide.

Wendy’s has been spoiling us all recently, replacing their classic vanilla Frosty with some exciting brand new flavors to try. Back in March, Wendy’s announced the release of its Orange Creamsicle Frosty, which proved to be a big hit with customers.

This addition followed on from the previous seasonally-inspired successes of Wendy‘s Strawberry, Pumpkin Spice, and Peppermint Frosty beverages.

Now, there’s a brand new flavor in town, and it’s perfect for summer: the Triple Berry Frosty. A combination of blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry, this one packs a real fruity punch. According to food blogger Snackolator, this Frosty is set to drop very soon – June 10 to be exact.

So, make sure to grab a couple more Orange Creamsicle Frosty’s while they last.

After the news was leaked, people couldn’t wait to try the new beverage, writing “Ooh this just looks super-duper delicious for sure – I just can’t to try this.”

“I may have to upset my stomach for this,” another wrote “Non-dairy life.”

Some however, were upset to see the beverage’s predecessor leave menus, writing: “Sounds good but definitely gonna miss the Orange Dreamsicle one.”

There was also a Reddit post, shared by a Wendy’s employee. In the image they shared, we can clearly see a button for the new Triple Berry Frosty on the worker’s monitor, along with the classic Chocolate Frosty.

This isn’t the only new treat Wendy’s customers have to look forward to. The brand announced that it’s planning on bringing out a series of new ‘Saucy Nuggets,’ that are reminiscent of the boneless chicken wings Wendy’s sold over a decade ago.