We’ve all heard of dipping a french fry into a chocolate milkshake to get the perfect blend of salty and sweet, but now, the flavor combo has been taken to a whole new level with the GoodPop Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop.

This unique popsicle is being released to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 21, and you’ll find actual pieces of french fry behind a layer of chocolate.

The Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop wraps a vanilla oat milk frozen base in a chocolate fudge shell rolled in real, crispy potato bits. The collaboration creates an all-in-one, mess-free offering that aims to delight French fry and ice cream lovers nationwide.

GoodPop They’ve dipped it so you don’t have to.

This frozen treat is also dairy-free and is made with oat milk, so any vegans out there can try out this bizarre snack.

“For over 70 years, Ore-Ida has offered Americans delicious and crispy French fries in the comfort of their homes,” says Jackie Britva, senior brand manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company.

“Nothing says summer quite like the sweet and salty combo of a fry dipped in a milkshake, but customers often have to go to a restaurant to enjoy the summertime staple.”

The popsicle can be purchased on GoodPop’s website for a limited time only. These cost $9.99 for 4 popsicles, and are selling out quickly. They are currently sold out on the website, but a restock has been promised in the coming days.

After popular food blogger @Markie-Devo posted about this release on their Instagram, people in the comments were blown away by this dessert, with one person noting: “The dessert nobody asked for, but watch it be good.”

Another simply added: “This is so America-coded.”

Overall, people had mixed reviews, stating that they thought it was weird at first, but knew that it would be a tasty snack: “I hate that I want to try this, it looks so good.”

If this kind of snack sounds tasty to you, popular ice-cream brand 16Handles also brought out a french fry-flavored frozen dessert.