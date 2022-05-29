Influencer Sienna Mae under fire after returning to TikTok with “cancel culture” video

Influencer Sienna Mae Gomez is facing backlash on social media after she posted on TikTok for the first time since January with a video mocking “cancel culture.”

Sienna Mae Gomez is a TikToker with over 13 million followers on the app. In 2021, she was accused of assaulting fellow influencer Jack Wright, which led to a significant amount of backlash against her across social media.

In January 2022, Wright posted a YouTube video titled ‘What Sienna Mae did to me’ in which he accused her of a number of instances of inappropriate behavior. Gomez lost over a million followers amid the online backlash.

Gomez went on to deny Wright’s claims in a blog post, where she wrote: “As someone I loved and still love, I’m devastated that he made me sound crazy and twisted so many things out of context in his most recent video, to the point of literally painting me into the ‘loud, crazy, overly sexualized stereotype that people try to use on young, especially Latina, women.”

The influencer’s last TikTok post before her return is dated January 19, with her last Instagram post uploaded on January 17.

Sienna Mae returns to social media

On May 28, Sienna Mae made a surprise return to social media, when she uploaded a video to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, with the caption “she lives.”

The embedded text at the start of the video reads “this video is brought to you by cancel culture,” after which Gomez can be seen lip-syncing to Dominic Fike’s song ‘Cancel Me,’ with the lyrics: “I hope they cancel me. Why? So I can go be with my family. So I can quit wearin’ this mask, dog. Tell the people, “Kiss my ass, dog.”

However, many have criticized the influencer for her video, and for returning to social media. Although the comments on her posts appear to be restricted in some cases, commenters have shared their opinions under other videos about her return.

“There’s a difference between ‘canceling’ someone and not supporting a literal criminal,” one comment with over 16,000 likes read on a video by King Asante. “Why is she joking about her being canceled about something serious?” said another.

Gomez has previously been criticized for a response video she made to the initial backlash online, in which she performed a dance routine.