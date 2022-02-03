Sienna Mae has lost over 1 million TikTok followers after Jack Wright allegations

Influencer Sienna Mae Gomez has lost over 1 million followers on TikTok alone, two weeks after Jack Wright uploaded his YouTube video in which he alleged she sexually assaulted him.

Sienna Mae Gomez was first accused of sexually assaulting Jack Wright in May 2021 by a friend of Wright’s, Mason Rizzo. Amid the backlash against her, Gomez firmly denied the allegations, saying she “cared about (Jack) on a personal level.”

She also claimed a video in which people alleged she was groping an unconscious Wright was edited, and taken out of context.

On January 20, 2022, Wright uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled “What Sienna Mae did to me,” where he accused the influencer of inappropriate behavior on multiple occasions. He claimed: “She would break into my house and when I was sound asleep she would come into my room and I’d wake up to her hand in my pants.”

She later denied the allegations in a blog post, writing: “As someone I loved and still love, I’m devastated that he made me sound crazy and twisted so many things out of context in his most recent video, to the point of literally painting me into the ‘loud, crazy, overly sexualized stereotype that people try to use on young, especially Latina, women.”

Sienna Mae loses followers

After Wright posted his video, Gomez’s follower count immediately began to plummet, and within only two days she lost over 300,000 followers on TikTok.

Amid the reaction to her response to the situation, the influencer has only continued to lose followers across social media, and now according to stats from Social Blade, she’s now lost over one million followers since Wright posted his video.

Gomez now has 13.8 million followers, though prior to the controversy she had peaked at 14.9 million.

In late January the influencer also had her account hacked, with several videos being uploaded to her profile, some of them with references to the assault allegations.

NAHHH SOMEONE HACKED SIENNAMAE pic.twitter.com/LSiCeEI2eY — f 🙂 (@sapluvrr) January 28, 2022

The videos in question have since been removed from her profile.

She is continuing to lose followers on a daily basis as the backlash against her continues, with Wright’s YouTube video now at almost 20 million views.