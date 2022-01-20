TikToker Jack Wright breaks down after addressing Sienna Mae assault allegations

TikToker Jack Wright broke his silence on the sexual assault allegations against fellow creator Sienna Mae Gomez by addressing viral videos that made headlines in 2021.

Wright opened up on multiple episodes of hostility that he claimed would routinely happen between Gomez and himself. He described a pattern of Gomez “breaking into [his] house,” with Wright waking up to “her hand in his pants.”

“It was just normal for me,” he said. “Part of me wants to blame myself for being nice and sticking around after so many, so many times.

“But now I realized I was stuck in this manipulative cycle of her acting like she extremely cared about me, and that night, she would do stuff to me.”

Jack Write on Sienna Mae sexual assault allegations

Wright and his friends, of Hype House fame, went back and forth with Gomez in mid-2021 after videos were shown alleging she had sexually assaulted the 18-year-old content creator. Gomez stepped back from social media shortly after.

When she returned in July, the TikToker acknowledged the claims against her and “unequivocally [denied] the allegations,” and also said how she cared about Wright “on a personal level.”

Wright broke down while recounting his experience and shared messages from other people who claimed similar incidents had happened to them involving Mae.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same person I was before Sienna,” he said. “It sucks and there’s going to be people that try to take advantage of you and get you at your most vulnerable state.

“And that’s not fair. That’s not fair at all.”

Wright, Gomez and close friends said they would be handing the ordeal off of social media as posts and speculation started to grow.

Soon after, Gomez posted her video on the situation which Wright said invalidated his feelings and made untrue statements.

Wright mentioned his and Mae’s respective legal teams had gotten involved on the onset of the allegations. He did not mention if any follow-up action would happen.