Sidemen reveal first look at limited-edition influencer TOPPS trading cards

Massively popular British YouTube group, the Sidemen, have announced their new limited-edition TOPPS trading cards. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming collab.

British YouTube group Sidemen have announced their next venture. Coming off the back of their charity football match announcement, the YouTube stars have revealed their new TOPPS trading cards.

In the last year, the group has upped their game with the launch of various projects such as Side+ — a streaming service featuring never seen before content — as well as their own XIX vodka brand and Sides restaurant chain.

Now, fans will be able to collect limited-edition trading cards made by TOPPS.

Sidemen announce TOPPS trading cards

In a tweet on August 13, the Sidemen announced that starting next week fans can buy and collect the first-ever creator trading card set by TOPPS.

Releasing on August 21 at 4PM BST, fans have two weeks to buy the trading cards which are available world-wide.

It’s unclear exactly how many cards there are to collect, and what will be on them. However, judging by the announcement video, fans should expect to be collecting some memorable moments.

Furthermore, one lucky fan will receive a golden ticket with their card set, and with it comes a hefty prize.

According to the announcement video, the golden ticket winner will become the eigth member of the Sidemen.

It’s unknown what becoming the next member of the group actually entails, but it’s definitely got fans excited.