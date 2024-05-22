How to watch Sidemen ‘Inside’ reality show: contestants, prize & more

Popular YouTube group Sidemen are getting ready to release their own reality show. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of its release.

From selling out stadiums for football charity matches to launching their slew of brands, the Sidemen are one of the most popular groups on YouTube.

The collective have expanded well beyond just creating content for fans. But, as they still continue to take content to the next level, the Sidemen are set to release their very own reality show called ‘Inside’.

What is the Sidemen ‘Inside’ reality show?

The Sidemen first teased their show on May 19 with a cryptic trailer across social media. The short 18-second teaser confirms we’ll see 10 celebrity contestants compete over seven days for an eye-watering £1 million ($1.27 million USD) cash prize. Other than that, not much is known about the show.

Fans suspect ‘Inside’ will be similar to Footasylum’s popular ‘Locked In’ series, where contestants will be isolated in a house together for several days with all their belongings stripped from them.

There’s no confirmed release date for the Sidemen’s ‘Inside’ reality show. However, the trailer points out the date June 2, 2024, so we expect to learn more then.

Who are the Sidemen ‘Inside’ reality show contestants?

The 10 contestants are yet to be revealed. But, undoubtedly we’ll see all seven Sidemen members KSI, Simon ‘Miniminter’ Minter, Josh ‘Zerkaa’ Bradley, Harry ‘W2S’ Lewis, Vikram ‘Vikkstar123’ Barn, Ethan ‘Behzinga’ Payne, and Tobi ‘TBJZL’ Brown feature in some way.

Sidemen The Sidemen are the UK’s biggest YouTubers, boasting an impressive 21.2 million subscribers on their collective channel.

Over the last few years, the Sidemen have had huge expansion outside of YouTube, even launching their own video platform Side+ where fans can watch exclusive and behind-the-scenes content for a monthly fee.

Not only that, the Sidemen have ventured into the food and beverage business with XIX Vodka, fast food restaurants Sides, and recently ‘BEST’ cereal.

In February 2024, the Sidemen even landed a documentary with Netflix, taking fans on a journey with “unprecedented access” to their meteoric success and the challenges the group has faced with their stardom.