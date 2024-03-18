How to buy Sidemen’s cereal ‘BEST’: What is it and where can you get it?

The Sidemen have released their own cereal brand: BEST Breakfasts. Here’s everything you need to know about the new product, including where to buy it.

The Sidemen have been one of the most popular online collectives for years, with an impressive 20 million subscribers on their channel, and millions more individually.

After already launching their own fast-food restaurant Sides, vodka brand XIX, and more recently their own party game ‘Hit Send’, the group is continuing their massive expansion outside of YouTube.

Now, the Sidemen have released their cereal brand ‘BEST Breakfasts’. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Sidemen unveiled their own cereal brand on March 3, 2024.

What is the Sidemen’s cereal brand?

In the latest Sidemen Sunday on March 3, the group announced their latest venture outside of YouTube, revealing their cereal brand ‘BEST Breakfasts’.

The cereal is made by Mornflake, one of the UK’s top cereal makers, and comes in two “mouth-watering” flavors, Choco Crunch, and Caramel Gold.

Both flavors are low in sugar and saturated fats, while also being high in fiber and vitamins, and minerals. One bowl contains roughly 100 calories.

Where to buy Sidemen cereal ‘BEST’

The Sidemen’s ‘BEST cereal’ is available exclusively at Tesco stores across the UK, and costs no more than your typical box of cereal. Each box contains 375g, which you can expect to get 12 servings out of, and is up for grabs for just £2.

More flavors are expected to be released in the future. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

A significant portion of the Sidemen’s cereal profits will go directly to Magic Breakfasts, a UK-based charity that provides morning meals to children in need.

“The partnership with Magic Breakfasts is really important to all of The Sidemen as it means we’ll be helping kids who don’t always get a breakfast but would love to get the best start to their day,” Sidemen member Zerkaa told TheGrocer.

The Sidemen are arguably the biggest they’ve ever been, fresh off the release of a documentary on Netflix, having hosted a charity football match in a sold-out Premier League stadium, and opened several physical ‘Sides’ restaurants, as well as an in-person merch store all in 2023.

