Sidemen Charity Match 2022 announced: Celebrities involved, how to watch, more

Eleni Thomas . 6 minutes ago

Sidemen have announced they will be hosting a Charity soccer event this year. This marks the first one the crew have held since the global health crisis hit in 2020. Here is everything we know about the upcoming charity match.

British YouTube group Sidemen have confirmed after a long hiatus they will be bringing back their annual charity soccer match. The group first launched their charity game event back in 2016 and went on to turn it into an annual event in the following years.

However, after it was postponed for years, it’s back in 2022.

The matches will feature the Sidemen crew team up as Sidemen FC. Their opponents would be made up of fellow YouTubers who would play under the team name YouTube Allstars.

While much is still unknown, here’s everything that has been announced about the event so far.

When will the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 take place?

No exact date has been released yet for when the Sidemen Charity Match will be held. It will be coming at some point in 2022 but any specifics on a day or a month are yet to be confirmed by Sidemen.

Where will the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 be held?

The last two charity matches to take place were at The Valley Stadium in London. These events allowed roughly 15,000 fans who could watch the match live.

With restrictions having eased around the UK, there is a high chance this match will follow a similar structure. For the moment however, no venue or way to watch it has been confirmed.

How to watch the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 match

Those who were unable to attend in person could tune in via a live stream. Fans were then able to donate to the cause and the match to support the charity or group of charities that the stars had chosen to donate to for the event.

While the announcement video didn’t give away many details about this, it is likely the event will follow a similar set up.

Which YouTubers will be competing?

One of the highlights of the event is seeing which popular YouTubers come together to take on the Sidemen crew. In previous years, the likes of DJ Mario, ChrisMD, Calfreezy and many more.

Youtube: FMTV Noah Beck stunned the world with his impressive showing at Soccer Aid 2022.

In the announcement video, the Sidemen crew teased three huge names that would be massive draw cards for the event. Images of Logan Paul, Noah Beck and Chunkz feature in the video when discussing those who will be taking part.

Fans are particularly excited about Noah Beck’s inclusion given how skilled of a soccer player he has proven himself to be in previous charity matches.

With these three already on board, chances are many other high profile YouTubers will participate. Based off fan reaction to the news, this could shape up to be the biggest Sidemen charity event to date.