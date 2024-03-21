Twitch streamer scammed for second time with fake $45K MTG deck

PaymoneyWubby saw history repeat when they opened an original sealed MTG deck and got a very nasty surprise.

TCG pack openings are a fan-favorite pastime, with many players flocking to watch creators crack booster after booster. The thrill of opening packs and finding rare cards is an undeniably appealing part of the hobby for many players, and watching streamers do the same can be a thrill without having to drop thousands of dollars.

Streamer and content creator PaymoneyWubby has been known to splash out on expensive MTG products and open them alongside fans in the chat. Wubby has been burned once before on a resealed MTG pack, and to his horror, it happened again in a recent stream.

The previous loss Wubby suffered was when opening a supposedly sealed Unlimited starter deck. Fans were quickly able to deduce that the deck had been opened and repacked, with valuable cards swapped out for those of lesser rarity.

Rather than heed his own cautionary tale, Wubby dove back into the pack-opening game. This time around Wubby opened a starter deck from the Beta set live on stream. As the name implies, Beta was the second-ever official Magic: The Gathering printing, debuting back in 1993.

Other than being a part of MTG history, Beta decks can fetch such a high price because among their contents you have a chance to find the Power Nine—the strongest nine MTG cards ever printed. Within the Power Nine is the card Black Lotus, so rare and valuable that it could pay for the cost of the deck many times over.

Wubby realized right away that something was wrong after he pulled a Raise Dead card, and fans in chat confirmed his fears. The Beta Raise Dead is a card of Common rarity, proving that the deck had been tampered with.

Whether the viewers shared in his pain or stared in disbelief at doubling down and being punished for it, there’s no doubt that few were expecting Wubby to get caught in the same situation twice. If the streamer does continue to open MTG products on stream, all eyes will be glued to the screen to see if he manages to hit a third.

