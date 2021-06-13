Neekolul responds to backlash on $2m apartment tour YouTube video - Dexerto

Twitch and TikTok sensation Neekolul has responded to criticism of her $2m apartment tour video, with viewers accusing her of being ‘hypocritical’ given her political stances.

No Twitch streamer has had as unique a rise to fame as Neekolul. Back in March 2020, the Mexican content creator went viral on TikTok for a video promoting Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, and became an overnight success as she gained over 1000 average concurrent viewers on Twitch overnight.

As a result of her newfound success, Neeko was able to purchase a brand-new apartment in Dallas, Texas, which she claimed to be worth $2 million. But the video has received some backlash, having since been viewed over 400,ooo times.

It has just 4.5k likes, compared to 60k dislikes, at the time of writing, as viewers criticized her promotion of policies like taxing the rich, while simultaneously showing off a $2m asset.

The streamer was neither surprised nor disappointed in the dislikes she was getting for the video, and explained that the ad revenue she was receiving as a result of the publicity made up for any unwarranted attention.

“I don’t care how many dislikes it has because dislikes don’t do anything,” she said. “I don’t understand why people are like ‘I’m gonna dislike it’ and I could disable the dislikes on it if I wanted to.

“But I don’t care, because that video has a lot of views and it also has a lot of ads on it, so at the end of the day I still get something.”

The phrase “all publicity is good publicity” springs to mind when looking at other statistics, too. After releasing the video on Jun 1st, Neeko gained 2,000 subscribers in a week: her highest weekly growth since November.

It’s not just viewers who have been critical, with fellow streamers believing the apartment isn’t worth the hefty price tag. Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker believes she “literally got scammed”, while Mizkif damned the tour as “some Ludwig clickbait sh*t.”

While this apartment tour video has exposed her to a lot of criticism, it’s clear that Neeko isn’t all that worried about it.