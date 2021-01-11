Shroud hilariously roasts Among Us in front of Sykkuno: “I play real games”

Shroud jokingly gave his controversial opinion on Among Us during a Rust stream, but Sykkuno and others weren’t having any of it.

Among Us was one of the sleeper hits of 2020. The multiplayer social deduction game which tasks players with finding the imposter took the gaming world by storm. This is partly down to its simple premise, addictive gameplay, and overall accessibility. Combine this with top streaming personalities like Pokimane, Sykkuno, itsHafu, and xQc, and you have a recipe for success.

Even Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek who is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills joined in on the Among Us action. However, shroud quickly found himself at the mercy of his fellow streamers when he jokingly made a controversial comment about the game during his recent stream.

Despite having released back in the summer of 2018, it was only last year when popular Twitch streamers started showing off how fun Among Us could be. While it may not be as competitive as Warzone or as complex as Rust, it does make for some incredibly hilarious and tense moments.

Read More: Corpse Husband breaks Twitter with a sound loop of him breathing

A recent study even found that Among Us had officially become the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly users. While the general hype surrounding the game may have died down since last year, the love for Among Us is still strong. This is something shroud quickly found out.

“No, I don’t play Among Us. I only play real games,” the FPS star said in answer to whether he played the social deduction game. The Rust server quickly went quiet before it erupted into chaos.

“What the f***k was that shroud?” shouted one player. The rest of the Rust server began to voice their complaints, while shroud desperately tried to back peddle on his previous remark.

With a big grin on his face and the realization as to what he had done, shroud apologized saying “I’m sorry, sorry! I didn’t…wow, wow this backfired.”

Read More: xQc breaks down the perfect Twitch PogChamp emote

It looks like shroud will have to be a little more careful when voicing his comments on Among Us, particularly if he wishes to avoid any comedic Rust court cases.

Obviously, this was a joke and one that quickly left shroud at the mercy of the entire Rust lobby.