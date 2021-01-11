Logo
Entertainment

Shroud hilariously roasts Among Us in front of Sykkuno: “I play real games”

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:53

by James Busby
Innersloth / shroud

Share

Shroud jokingly gave his controversial opinion on Among Us during a Rust stream, but Sykkuno and others weren’t having any of it. 

Among Us was one of the sleeper hits of 2020. The multiplayer social deduction game which tasks players with finding the imposter took the gaming world by storm. This is partly down to its simple premise, addictive gameplay, and overall accessibility. Combine this with top streaming personalities like Pokimane, Sykkuno, itsHafu, and xQc, and you have a recipe for success. 

Even Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek who is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills joined in on the Among Us action. However, shroud quickly found himself at the mercy of his fellow streamers when he jokingly made a controversial comment about the game during his recent stream. 

Among Us Impostor
Innersloth
Among Us continues to be a popular game amongst streamers.

Despite having released back in the summer of 2018, it was only last year when popular Twitch streamers started showing off how fun Among Us could be. While it may not be as competitive as Warzone or as complex as Rust, it does make for some incredibly hilarious and tense moments. 

A recent study even found that Among Us had officially become the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly users. While the general hype surrounding the game may have died down since last year, the love for Among Us is still strong. This is something shroud quickly found out.

“No, I don’t play Among Us. I only play real games,” the FPS star said in answer to whether he played the social deduction game. The Rust server quickly went quiet before it erupted into chaos. 

“What the f***k was that shroud?” shouted one player. The rest of the Rust server began to voice their complaints, while shroud desperately tried to back peddle on his previous remark. 

With a big grin on his face and the realization as to what he had done, shroud apologized saying “I’m sorry, sorry! I didn’t…wow, wow this backfired.”

It looks like shroud will have to be a little more careful when voicing his comments on Among Us, particularly if he wishes to avoid any comedic Rust court cases

Obviously, this was a joke and one that quickly left shroud at the mercy of the entire Rust lobby. 

Entertainment

Corpse Husband invites Halsey to play Among Us, but Sykkuno has no idea who she is

Published: 10/Jan/2021 12:01

by Connor Bennett
Halsey and Sykkuno side-by-side
WikiMedia: Glenn Francis/Twitch: Sykkuno

Share

Corpse Husband Sykkuno

Twitch star Sykkuno was, hilariously, left baffled after Corpse Husband informed his Rust group that musician Halsey was down to join them for a future session of Among Us.

With Among Us exploding in popularity after it’s release, some of the biggest content creators around have linked with celebrities, sports stars, and even politicians for a game or two.

Corpse Husband, who has over six million subscribers on YouTube, has become a mainstay in these types of lobbies – linking up with different celebrities for games. 

On January 9, he, alongside Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and other members of their Among Us group, was playing on OfflineTV’s Rust role play server when he informed them that popular musician Halsey was down to play with the group. However, Sykkuno didn’t have a clue what was going on, and it made for a hilarious highlight. 

Among Us cover art characters
InnerSloth
Among Us has become a gaming and streaming sensation throughout 2020.

“Halsey just messaged me back but I don’t think she’d be down for drunk Among Us,” said Corpse, sparking laughter from others about the potential of getting wasted while playing Among Us. 

Sykkuno’s chat bombarded him to respond to Corpse, spamming Halsey’s name over and over again. However, he was a little lost and had no clue what he was missing. “Halsey? What’s Halsey mean? Is that the name of the tank?” he asked, referencing one of Rust’s quests.

“I have no idea what’s happening but… what? I’m so confused,” Sykkuno added, looking to his chat for answers. “What does that mean? I’m very confused.” 

Even though his chat continued to spam that Halsey is a musician and that Sykunno’s Among Us group would be getting another celebrity involved, he couldn’t make heads or tails of it. 

The streamer, hilariously, still thought they were talking about something Rust related and simply went about his way. Maybe though, when they all link up for Among Us, he’ll realize what his chat couldn’t stop messaging him about.