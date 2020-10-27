 Shroud thinks modern FPS games need to stop trying to be "so realistic" - Dexerto
Shroud thinks modern FPS games need to stop trying to be “so realistic”

Published: 27/Oct/2020 5:23 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 8:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud FPS Games Too Realistic
Twitch: shroud / Battlestate Games

shroud

Shroud is not one to keep his opinions to himself, and in one of his latest streams, the Twitch star admitted he doesn’t care how realistic FPS games are, as long as the titles get their balance, gameplay, and shooting just right.

The whole gameplay versus realism debate has been a divisive topic ever since graphics improved enough to look more like real-life.

On the one hand, competitive gamers often don’t care about how realistic a game looks and feels. Instead, they want one that is smooth and responsive and won’t hesitate to turn down video settings to increase frame rates.

But on the other hand, some gamers want to immerse themselves in an experience that feels authentic and realistic. If the game runs well-enough, they want to crank the settings up to ultra and lose themselves for a couple of hours.

This division has found its way into video-game development too. Some developers prioritize how the game plays, while others care more about how it looks. It’s not always black or white since most find a balance between the two.

Shroud FPS Games Realistic
DreamHack
Shroud played CS:GO competitively before he was a streamer, which adds more weight to his opinion.

Shroud thinks FPS games don’t need to be “so realistic”

Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek chimed in on the issue, and he believes modern first-person-shooters need to chill out on realism. Instead, he thinks they should focus on balance, gameplay, and finding a unique style that works for them.

“Personally, I don’t care how realistic your game is,” he said. “I think when it comes to balancing… you kinda have to throw IRL out the window, right?”

“I think the best games come up with their own… shooting style,” he added. “Rather than just using real-life as their guideline.”

Shroud wraps up his opinion by saying that the most important thing about a first-person shooter is the “shooting” itself. After all, it’s the essence of a shooting game, regardless of how realistic it looks.

The related segment begins at 3:48 in the video below.

Interestingly, it seems like Shroud’s opinion on the matter has fluctuated quite a bit.

Earlier this year, he talked about how he’d design his own perfect FPS game and said, “I wouldn’t want [the weapons] to look like Rust. I want [them] to look more like Tarkov, where it’s got that realistic kind of look to it.

Less than one month before that, however, he blasted Rainbow Six: Siege for being too realistic and “ruining competitive integrity,” which is consistent with his current view.

At the end of the day, it’s perfectly natural to change opinions. Plus, it seems like he’s come full-circle and doubled-down on his opinion that gameplay is more important than realism.

Mr Beast reveals insane figure behind most expensive YouTube video ever

Published: 27/Oct/2020 6:47 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 6:52

by Brad Norton
Mr Beast standing in front of $1 million
Instagram: MrBeast

Mr Beast

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for some of the most generous giveaways and lucrative challenges on the internet, though the YouTube celebrity has revealed the extreme costs that come with some of his biggest projects.

Mr Beast boasts one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world with over 45 million subscribers. However, his success certainly hasn’t come cheap. Despite raking in tens of millions of views across dozens of videos, production costs have only skyrocketed.

Revealing the secrets behind his channel, Mr Beast went into detail on the latest episode of The CouRage and Nadeshot Show. From the most he’s ever made with one video to the most he’s ever spent.

At the beginning of 2019, Mr Beast and his crew ate a steak worth $10,000 to draw in viewers. That figure pales in comparison to how the year came to a close — December 19, 2019, marks the date of their most costly video and there’s a good chance it isn’t topped anytime soon.

“What’s the most money you’ve ever spent on one video?” Nadeshot asked, putting him on the spot. “The most we spent was probably $1.2 million,” Mr Beast responded without hesitation.

“We did ‘Last to Take Hand Off $1,000,000 Keeps It,’ and then the second place got $30,000.” Third place also got a good chunk of change, and it cost “around $40,000 to set up,” he added.

Given the extraordinary cost of his biggest project to date, it took a bigger hit than perhaps even the crew had planned. “Literally at the end of 2019, our cash flow was low… We had to borrow a little money to keep filming.”

While some videos may see “six-figures” in ad revenue along with sponsorship bonuses on the side, Mr Beast confirmed that a majority of income goes straight back into the channel. “We go hard. We dump it all back in.”

“When we first started scaling up my mum and I would fight all the time,” he said. “She thought I was crazy.” Despite the arguments, things have only gotten more out of hand with Mr Beast’s surging popularity.

Just over $1 million is the biggest video to date. Though Nadeshot was curious what the creator would do with 100 times that. “I would buy a private island, put 100 YouTubers on it, and whoever survives the longest, gets it.” 

A real-world battle royale is his dream video. Only time will tell if this crazy project ever gets greenlit, but if anyone’s going to pull it off, it’ll be Mr Beast.