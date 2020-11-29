 Shroud stuns fans with ridiculous new custom PC build - Dexerto
Shroud stuns fans with ridiculous new custom PC build

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:42

by Joe Craven
Twitch: shroud

shroud

Legendary Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has wowed his viewers with an incredible custom PC build, sharing the creation during a November 28 live stream. 

The debate over console versus PC gaming will probably never end. The next-gen Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 are another round of ammunition for console advocates, while PC gamers will probably never concede defeat, regardless of how advanced mainstream consoles become.

Despite the allure of next-gen consoles, the biggest names in the streaming world – shroud, Ninja and Dr DisRespect – remain primarily PC gamers.

Given the potential for variety when it comes to building a top-tier PC, there is significant interest in watching a ex-professional gamer throwing one together. Shroud proved this once again on November 28, with thousands watching him unveil his latest custom PC.

Shroud talking about home evacuation
Twitch: Shroud
Shroud returned to Twitch with a new look falling Mixer’s collapse.

A couple of hours into his Saturday night stream, shroud unboxed and showed off his new PC to his audience, wowing them with just how big, bulky and powerful it looked. So bulky, in fact, that ‘thicc’ began being spammed in his chat.

“I dunno if you guys can even see, but this is what we’re working with,” he said, showing off the MAINGEAR desktop. The specifications provided by shroud’s mods were as follows: Intel 9900ks, Maximus hero VI motherboard, as well as Nvidia’s new 3090 graphics cards.

When discussing how he expects the new build to perform, shroud explained that he’s not too concerned as he can always use it as a streaming PC, rather than a gaming one.

“Honestly I’m not even worried if this AMD CPU doesn’t perform how I like,” he finished, “and I’m not happy with the results, I’m not even worried because I’ll just make it my streaming computer. Because AMDs and coding – that s**t is on another level.”

Shroud did not provide a definitive price range, but estimates from his viewers put the overall cost at between $5,000 and $10,000, as they couldn’t nail down some of the exact specs.

Whether it proves itself to be worth the eye-watering price range remains to be seen, but you can guarantee shroud’s gameplay will impress whatever PC he finds himself using.

Mr Beast teases chess match with grandmaster Hikaru

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:10 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 11:26

by Luke Edwards
Youtube: MrBeast/TSM

Chess MrBeast Team SoloMid

The Beast’s Gambit? After YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson revealed his ‘addiction’ to chess, and his wish to play with other creators, esports org TSM offered the services of their chess grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura – and it’s looking like a collaboration is on the cards.

Chess has seen a big resurgence in popularity over the past year. After streamers like xQc and Forsen picked up the game early in 2020, chess.com established the Pogchamps: an amateur chess tournament. After the success of the first tournament, a second edition was completed in September.

Then Netflix released ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, a miniseries about a chess protege on a quest to conquer the chess world. The cultural impact has been insane. When the series was released, the International Chess Federation found that Google searches for people wanting to learn chess quadrupled.

MrBeast has already made his wish to get involved with esports abundantly clear. While chess isn’t technically an esport, the two overlap a lot nowadays, and this latest development seems like a definite step in that direction.

Mr Beast speaks to the camera in a vlog.
YouTube: Mr Beast
Mr Beast’s epic rise on YouTube has seen him do, and play, plenty of different things.

MrBeast teases match with TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru

After MrBeast tweeted out his desire to be matched up with chess content creators, TSM responded by offering the services of grandmaster, Hikaru.

“Just started playing chess a few days ago, any creators want to play? I’m addicted,” MrBeast said.

MrBeast then talked about his fascination with Hikaru’s work, explaining how he “watch[es] all his videos.” TSM looked to seal the deal, and replied: “Let’s make it happen.”

A chess matchup between MrBeast and Hikaru, or even some sort of tutorial, would be an exciting piece of prospective chess content. Hikaru seems keen to capitalize on the current hype around chess. After the success of the first two Pogchamps, Hikaru tweeted his desire for the third edition of PogChamps to be created.

He’s already had responses from big names, with Fnatic League coach YamatoCannon and StarCraft commentator Artosis willing to get involved.

If Hikaru’s bid to put together a new tournament comes to a head, perhaps we’ll be seeing MrBeast lining up as one of the competitors.